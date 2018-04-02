US Auto Parts Seeks to Protect the Right of Consumers to Purchase Aftermarket Automotive Grilles

The lawsuit filed today asserts that the United States Customs and Border Protection, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, has been wrongfully seizing automotive grilles being imported by U.S. Auto Parts on the basis that the grilles are allegedly "counterfeit" and infringe trademarks held by the original automobile manufacturers. U.S. Auto Parts intends to vigorously defend its right to sell aftermarket automotive grilles under well-established trademark doctrines.

U.S. Auto Parts CEO Aaron Coleman commented: "While the number of seized automotive grilles currently represents less than one percent of our overall revenue and product assortment, we are taking this action to remove overly burdensome bonding requirements arising from the wrongful seizures. We will defend our right to sell these products as we believe U.S. Auto Parts has a responsibility to our stockholders and customers to continue providing an affordable means to buy aftermarket automotive grilles."

About US Auto Parts

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com, as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.net.

