US Auto Trust Acquires Boardwalk Auto Group in Dallas. Adds Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani Dealerships

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Auto Trust is proud to announce the acquisition of the Boardwalk Auto Group in Dallas. The purchase adds Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani and Czinger to the group's growing portfolio of world-class luxury automotive dealerships.

"From day one, our focus has been on creating a culture that elevates the client experience to the highest level in the industry," said Edward Glazer, Founder of US Auto Trust. "Every decision we make, from acquisitions to daily operations, is built around delivering exceptional service and long-term trust."

Glazer added, "We are thrilled to bring world-renowned brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pagani into the US Auto Trust family. These marques represent the pinnacle of performance and design, and we look forward to delivering an ownership experience worthy of their legacy."

Since its first acquisition in 2018 of Aston Martin Newport Beach, US Auto Trust has built a reputation for excellence, with Aston Martin awarding the dealership its prestigious Wings Awards five times, cementing it as the #1 Aston Martin dealership in the USA in sales and service. The group also raised the performance of multiple Land Rover dealerships, positioning them to Pinnacle status among the top-ranked stores in the nation prior to their successful sale earlier this year.

With the addition of Boardwalk Auto Group, US Auto Trust strengthens its mission to redefine the luxury automotive experience through a culture centered on service, trust, and an unwavering dedication to its clients.

CONTACT:

Tom Valasek

[email protected]

SOURCE usautotrust.com