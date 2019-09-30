DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Automotive Tire Market Research Report: By Vehicle, Design, Type, End-Use - Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to garner $75.4 billion by 2024, from $57.9 billion in 2018, registering a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The U.S. automotive tire market is witnessing growth due to the prospering automotive industry and high demand for tire replacement due to the improving average age of vehicles. A circular component that goes around the wheel and contains compressed air, which helps in transferring the load of the vehicle from the axle to the ground, is referred to as a tire.

Low-rolling-resistance tires that are more fuel-efficient than conventional tires are trending in the U.S. automotive tire market. Additionally, they also provide enhanced durability and have a better grip for increased safety. Technological advancements have not only led to improvements in vehicles, thereby leading to their high demand, but they have also influenced the tires, which are now being made for improved functionality. For instance, innovation by market players in this field have led to the development of ultra-high-performance tires that are highly reliable and perform well at high speeds and on rough terrains.

The increasing average life of vehicles is a major factor driving the U.S. automotive tire market. Presently in the country, vehicles have an average life of 13-17 years. This can be attributed to the technical advancements and fierce competition in the market, which is why automobile manufacturers have to provide top-quality products in all aspects. As vehicles are supposed to last for a long time, the demand for tire replacement is increasing. Another contributing factor in the high tire demand is the increasing driving range of vehicles, which leads to increased wear and tear of tires.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle

4.1.1.1 Two-wheeler

4.1.1.2 Passenger vehicle

4.1.1.3 Light commercial vehicle

4.1.1.4 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles

4.1.2 By Design

4.1.2.1 Radial

4.1.2.2 Bias

4.1.3 By Type

4.1.3.1 Winter

4.1.3.2 Summer

4.1.3.3 All-season

4.1.4 By End Use

4.1.4.1 OEM

4.1.4.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Development of advanced tires

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growth in the automotive industry

4.3.2.2 High tire replacement rate due to increase in the average lifespan of vehicles

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.3.3.2 Increasing longevity of tires affecting aftermarket sales

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing demand for electric vehicles

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Regulatory Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 State-Wise Regulations

5.2.1 Alabama

5.2.2 Alaska

5.2.3 Arkansas

5.2.4 California

5.2.5 Colorado

5.2.6 Connecticut

5.2.7 Delaware

5.2.8 Georgia

5.2.9 Idaho

5.2.10 Illinois

5.2.11 Indiana

5.2.12 Iowa

5.2.13 Louisiana

5.2.14 Maine

5.2.15 Massachusetts

5.2.16 Michigan

5.2.17 Missouri

5.2.18 Montana

5.2.19 Nevada

5.2.20 New Jersey

5.2.21 New York

5.2.22 North Dakota

5.2.23 Ohio

5.2.24 Oklahoma

5.2.25 Rhode Island

5.2.26 South Dakota

5.2.27 Texas

5.2.28 Washington

5.2.29 Wisconsin

5.2.30 Wyoming

Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Vehicle

6.2 By Design

6.3 By Type

6.4 By End Use

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

7.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

7.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.2 Product Launches

7.2.3 Partnerships

7.2.4 Facility Expansions

7.2.5 Client Wins

7.2.6 Other Developments

Chapter 8. Company Profiles of OEMS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin North America Inc.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Continental Tire the Americas LLC

Hankook Tire Company Limited

Bridgestone Americas Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Inc. Yokohama Tire Corporation

Toyo Tire Corporation.

