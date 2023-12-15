US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Forecasted to Grow with Advancements in Treatment and Diagnosis by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market outlook to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the burgeoning sector of healthcare and pivotal insights into the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market landscape through to 2028. The compendium presents an in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth drivers, and the dynamic competitive landscape.

Key Market Insights:

The analytical treatise forecasts a robust growth trajectory for the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market, projected to burgeon at a CAGR of approximately 9.5% from 2022 to 2028. This surge is attributed to the increasing prevalence of Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA), with Ankylosing Spondylitis commanding a majority share due to its higher incidence rates. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) have been identified as the predominant drug class, serving as a bastion for the first-line treatment of AxSpA.

Northern region's dominance and healthcare infrastructure:

The northern region of the United States is identified as the dominating force within the market, bolstered by the presence of leading pharmaceutical corporations, state-of-the-art hospitals, and cutting-edge diagnostic labs. Insights indicate that these entities are fundamental in driving advancements and efficacy in AxSpA management.

  • Prevalence and Disease Awareness: The market is impelled by the rising cases of AxSpA, emphasizing the need for effective therapeutics and diagnostics.
  • Technological Innovations: Technological advancements in MRI and ultrasound diagnostics for AxSpA are pivotal in enhancing market growth.
  • Healthcare Expenditure: An upsurge in healthcare investments by the US government, totaling nearly USD 4 trillion in 2021, is reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.

Research and Development Focus:

The report acknowledges the intensive research and development endeavors of pharmaceutical giants to engineer novel treatment options. These ventures are significantly disrupting the status quo, with newer drugs in pipelines showing promising potential in bolstering patient outcomes.

Recent Developments:

The market has witnessed several noteworthy developments recently, with the FDA approval of leading medications marking a paradigm shift in the treatment of both Ankylosing Spondylitis and Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis. These advancements are crucial indicators of a dynamic, evolving market.

Future Outlook:

The future of the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market is filled with promise, further fueled by the escalation of healthcare expenditure, advancements in diagnostic methodologies, and the proliferation of treatment avenues. The expectation is for these factors to jointly galvanize market growth, ultimately benefiting patient care standards and health outcomes.

Companies Profiled:

  • Pfizer
  • Amgen
  • AbbVie
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Novartis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Overview

2.1 Taxonomy of the Market
2.2 Industry Value Chain
2.3 Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for the Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of the US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of the US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market
2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type of drug, 2017 - 2022
4.2 By Application 2017 - 2022
4.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South/Central), 2017 - 2022

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
5.3 Company Profiles
5.3.1 Pfizer
5.3.2 Abbvie
5.3.3 Novartis
5.3.4 Amgen
5.3.5 Bristol Myers Squibb

6. US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market, 2022-2028

7. US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market, Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type of drug, 2022 - 2028
7.2 By Application, 2022 - 2028
7.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South/Central), 2022 - 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnx0vt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Textile Traceability Technology Analysis Report 2023: Applications, Market Drivers and Key Innovators

Textile Traceability Technology Analysis Report 2023: Applications, Market Drivers and Key Innovators

The "Traceability Technologies: Applications, Market Drivers and Key Innovators" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to...
UK Sensors and Actuators Market: Surge in Demand from Automotive and Healthcare Sectors Forecasted Through 2028

UK Sensors and Actuators Market: Surge in Demand from Automotive and Healthcare Sectors Forecasted Through 2028

The "UK Sensors and Actuators Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As the demand for advanced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.