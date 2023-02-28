US B2C e-commerce market size to grow by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, Emergence of omnichannel retailing to be a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the US B2C e-commerce market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 233.66 billion at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2022 to 2027. Technavio's study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime trends in the B2C e-commerce market in US during the next few years. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs might hamper the market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Scope

The B2C e-commerce market in US report covers the following areas:

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara are among some of the major market participants.

Key vendor offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller and other headsets.

The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller and other headsets. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as beauty products, namely Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black or Pink.

The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as beauty products, namely Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black or Pink. Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as laptops and MacBooks.

The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as laptops and MacBooks. Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as cooking equipment and prep tables.

The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as cooking equipment and prep tables. eBay Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as men's accessories, including hats, sunglasses, and bags and wallets.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key

news and the latest developments - Download a sample report

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

B2C retailers: This segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The penetration of e-commerce services among B2C companies has increased owing to the expanding presence of online shopping. The increasing retail e-commerce sales in the US is also driving the segment's growth. Most online shoppers prefer to make payments through secure e-commerce payment platforms. Such factors will drive the growth of the B2C retailers segment.



Classifieds

Application

Consumer electronics and home appliances



Apparel and accessories



Personal care



Others

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist US B2C e-commerce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the US B2C e-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of US B2C e-commerce market vendors

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 30,189.84 million. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the criticality of logistics management lead to high overhead costs may impede the market growth.

The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 16.42 billion. The omnichannel retailing technique by pharmacy chains is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

B2C E-Commerce Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 233.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.91 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 B2C e-commerce market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on B2C e-commerce market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 B2C retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on B2C retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on B2C retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Chart on B2C retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on B2C retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Classifieds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Classifieds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Classifieds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Classifieds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Classifieds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Consumer electronics and home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Consumer electronics and home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Consumer electronics and home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Consumer electronics and home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Consumer electronics and home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Apparel and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Apparel and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Market Segmentation by Platform

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 61: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 63: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

8.3 Multi-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Multi-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Multi-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Multi-brand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Multi-brand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Single-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Single-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Single-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Single-brand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Single-brand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 73: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 81: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 86: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 90: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 94: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 98: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: eBay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: eBay Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Etsy Inc.

Exhibit 102: Etsy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Etsy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Etsy Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Exhibit 105: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - Key offerings

12.10 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 108: Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Lowes Companies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Lowes Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Target Corp.

Exhibit 115: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Target Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Target Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 118: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 121: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 126: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Wayfair Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Williams Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 131: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Zara

Exhibit 135: Zara - Overview



Exhibit 136: Zara - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Zara - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio