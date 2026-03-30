US Badly Flunks 50-State Report Card on Sexual and Reproductive Freedom, But Even as Rights and Care Decline, 16 States Still Get Good Grades

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today rePROs Fight Back released its 50-State Report Card on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights tracking multiple indicators during 2025 including access to family planning, sex education, abortion care, and gender-affirming care.

The US flunked for the seventh year in a row, with the lowest overall grade in the report card's 14-year history amid continuing fallout from attacks on Title X and Medicaid. Twenty-five states failed while 16 got "As" or "Bs," reflecting polarization between places where access and rights are eroding, and places that still preserve them.

"Sexual and reproductive rights have been under unrelenting attack for 15 years, creating an uneven patchwork where Americans' access to sexual and reproductive health care depends on where they live," said Jennie Wetter, Director of rePROs Fight Back. "The report card shows federal and state policies further fraying this already strained patchwork."

Detailed individual state report cards are posted here.

California, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington received "As," while Delaware, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island received "Bs."

Failing states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

"The Trump administration had sexual and reproductive rights, transgender rights, and DEI squarely in their cross hairs from day one, leaving the most vulnerable without care" Wetter said. "Attacks on bodily autonomy at the federal state levels are felt unequally, falling hardest on BIPOC, people with low-incomes, young people, those with disabilities, the LGBTQ+ community, and those at multiple intersections of these identities."

"It will get worse," Wetter warned. "The Trump Administration is committed to an anti-rights agenda. It is chipping away access to abortion, including medication abortion in emergencies, birth control, and more. It is unrelenting in its attacks on transgender people and blocking life-saving care. We must be equally unrelenting and committed to a future where all Americans' reproductive rights are protected and freely exercised."

The full version of this release is posted here. Special thanks to the Guttmacher Institute, Kaiser Family Foundation, and Movement Advancement Project whose research made this report card possible. rePROs Fight Back is an initiative of the Population Institute.

Source: rePROs Fight Back: https://reprosfightback.com/

Contact: Stephen Kent, [email protected], 914-589-5988

SOURCE rePROs Fight Back