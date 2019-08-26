U.S. Bank And TuneIn To Release The Save Space Podcast

Finance is often times considered a private matter, it's usually complicated, but no one doubts it's extremely important. For so many of us, managing finances is often intimidating. Which is why TuneIn and U.S. Bank are launching this new podcast series to create a safe space to talk about money. The goal is to introduce ideas, tell stories, and give listeners some tips to help improve their Financial IQ.

"There are a lot of finance pods out there, but for some people it's hard to figure out where to start. We wanted to create a podcast that features a variety of voices in the podcast space, and not just finance experts," notes Charles Raggio, Head of Branded Content at TuneIn and Executive Producer. "We do talk to experts, but we also wanted to provide some context through a cultural lens. The Save Space is a great place to start to learn about finance, if people are intrigued by a guest, they can check out their other podcasts after the fact."

The first episode, "Managing Your Household," will talk about just that: the fundamentals of controlling your personal finances. Our host and contributors will sit down with a panel of guests including Ash "Cash" Exantus, Founder and CEO of MindRight Money Management, indie musicians Natalie Prass and Eric Slick, and "The Money Girl" Laura Adams. Listen now: https://listen.tunein.com/savespace .

From gaining financial independence to home-buying, side-hustles to funding your great idea, The Save Space Podcast covers every facet of financial know-how in the current climate. Every other week, join this panel of experts and everyday people who swap stories and teach each other about financial success. The Save Space Podcast is produced by TuneIn and brought to you by U.S. Bank.

"The opportunity to partner with U.S. Bank on this podcast combines our power of creativity and production, along with distribution and reach at scale, both on and off platform," adds Billy Hartman, TuneIn's SVP of Ad Revenue and Partnerships. "When combined with our financial news, and podcast offering, U.S. Bank is right within their target demo. Plus, there's a real human-touch, and thoughtfulness to this production, which I love."

LISTEN TO EPISODE ONE HERE .

