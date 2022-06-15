U.S. Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Fifth Third Securities Join DirectBooks

DirectBooks Celebrates First Full Year of Euro and Sterling IG

NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks announced today that U.S. Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Fifth Third Securities have joined the platform. These additions increase the total to 22 global underwriters on DirectBooks.

In April, DirectBooks celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Euro and Sterling Investment Grade go-live, and welcomed its 200th institutional investor counterparty to the user community.

"We are pleased to welcome these three important institutions to our growing community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "We look forward to enabling U.S. Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Fifth Third to evolve their primary issuance workflow via the world-class DirectBooks communications platform."

"Leveraging innovative technology solutions is core to our commitment at U.S. Bank to enhancing transparency and efficiency for our issuing and investing clients. We are excited to join the DirectBooks platform and work closely with our banking peers to deliver a more simplified and efficient tool for our primary market clients," said Jimmy Whang, Head of Credit and Municipal Fixed Income, U.S. Bank.

"We are always looking for opportunities to further improve the efficiency and transparency of the new issue process for both our clients and the investor community," said Gary Andrews, Head of Syndicate Fixed Income, KeyBanc Capital Markets. "Technology and innovation remain at the forefront of those efforts, so we're excited to join the DirectBooks platform as we strive to provide superior service and execution for our clients."

"Fifth Third is focused on keeping our clients at the center of all we do," said Bob Marcus, Executive Vice President, and Head of Capital Markets at Fifth Third Securities. "We're dedicated to supporting our clients and bringing them best-in-class solutions and experiences. Joining the integrated DirectBooks platform is an exciting next step in our commitment to seamless debt execution. Through the platform, Fifth Third will offer increased transparency and a more efficient exchange of information throughout the new issue deal process to the benefit of our corporate issuer and institutional fixed income investor clients."

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a leading corporate and investment bank providing capital markets and advisory solutions to dynamic companies capitalizing on opportunities in changing industries. Our deep industry expertise, broad capabilities and unique ideas are seamlessly delivered to companies across the Consumer & Retail, Diversified Industries, Healthcare, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Utilities, Power & Renewables, and Technology verticals. With over 800 professionals across a national platform, KeyBanc Capital Markets has more than $40 billion of capital committed to clients and an award-winning Equity Research team that provides coverage on nearly 700 publicly traded companies. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and its licensed securities representatives, who may also be employees of KeyBank N.A. Banking products and services, are offered by KeyBank N.A.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

About Fifth Third Securities

Fifth Third Securities is the trade name used by Fifth Third Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a registered broker-dealer, and a registered investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities and investments offered through Fifth Third Securities, Inc.:

Are Not FDIC Insured Offer No Bank Guarantee May Lose Value Are Not Insured By Any Federal Government Agency Are Not A Deposit

