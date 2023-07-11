U.S. Bank Launches RV and Boat Marketplace in Collaboration with Rollick

Lender is the first to offer direct-to-consumer RV and boat purchasing experience

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Bank and Rollick have joined forces to provide U.S. Bank customers and dealerships with a streamlined RV and boat buying experience.

The launch of the U.S. Bank RV and Boat Marketplace is the first of its kind provided by a U.S. financial institution, allowing recreation vehicle shoppers to search dealer inventory and apply for financing for use at participating dealers nationwide.

Available today, the new U.S. Bank RV and Boat Marketplace is accessible by customers and non-customers of the bank, and all boat and RV dealers using U.S. Bank as a lender can participate in the program at no charge. The new marketplace is available on the U.S. Bank website and will soon be added to the U.S. Bank Mobile App.

"Digital adoption has doubled in the last decade and we know that consumers now have access to an incredible amount of information and research before making a purchase. This has changed the way consumers shop for just about everything," said John Hyatt, executive vice president, Dealer Services with U.S. Bank. "The new U.S. Bank RV and Boat Marketplace empowers clients within the shopping and financing phase of buying a recreation vehicle. With this new tool, clients can shop confidently and gain pre-approval within one streamlined and secure digital experience."

The new relationship between U.S. Bank and Rollick, a leader in the recreation industry technology space, will also benefit RV and boat dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by enabling them to reach a broader customer base and connect with qualified buyers through a trusted source.

"Rollick is excited to work with U.S. Bank to deliver its new RV and boat buying experience," said Jason Nierman, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Rollick. "Our collaborative DNA, technology skillset and unique customer acquisition channels enable success across multiple dimensions for U.S. Bank."

To access the marketplace, visit the U.S. Bank RV and Boat Marketplace webpage. To learn more about recreational vehicle loans, visit the U.S. Bank RV loans webpage and U.S. Bank boats loan webpage.

For dealers interested in learning more about the partnership and the new RV and boat buying experience, please visit https://usbankdealers.rollick.io.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Rollick

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

Disclaimer:

Credit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association and subject to normal credit approval. Deposit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC.

