US Bankruptcy Auction of 1998 Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat

RIO VISTA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Auctions (www.WestAuction.com) announced that, by order of the US Bankruptcy Court, it would be conducting an online auction for a 1998 Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat. Online bidding starts Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, and will conclude on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (PT). This online auction will have a soft close. For more information, online bidding, 200+ photo gallery, and video of the sailboat, please visit www.WestAuction.com.

West Auction's Marketing and Business Director, Jotham King, said, "This Hans Christian Christina 52' is one of 10 built, making it a truly rare vessel. For the intelligent yachtsman, she will be more than just a sailboat, she will be part of their legacy."

Hans Christian Yachts commissioned renowned trailblazing yacht architect Doug Peterson to design this Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat. Doug Peterson is famously known for Peterson 44 and Fermosa 46. Doug Peterson was inducted into America's Cup Hall of Fame as one of the designers from Team New Zealand's revolutionary yacht Black Magic (NZL 32).

Doug Peterson created this beautiful Hans Christian Christina 52' Sailboat based on the concept of quality, comfort, and performance. Unlike other traditional Hans Christians, this is a fast cruising sailboat. Additionally, this sailboat boasts high-quality construction all the way from its exterior composition to its teakwood interior.

This sailboat accommodates a three stateroom aft cockpit layout that will sleep six comfortably. The interior features rich teakwood, high-quality holly flooring, and craftsmanship you would expect from a Hans Christian yacht. Aft are port and starboard private staterooms in quarter cabins. The forward stateroom features a large V-berth.

The salon is spacious, open, and bright. Dorade vents, multiple opening hatches and ports provide excellent ventilation. The engine is in the center of the salon under a large seating area on the centerline. The dinette is large, with a beautiful teak table and seating on both sides. Aft of the dinette on the port side is the galley. Galley storage is generous and includes separate refrigerator and freezer compartments.

This vessel has every conceivable option including a bow thruster, generator, and air conditioning. Online research indicates this vessel was first sold in 2003 by a Southern California dealer and has a wing keel (to be verified) and Rondal electric in-mast mainsail furling. Probably the only aft cockpit wing keel version of this model ever built. The interior is a work of art using teak and workmanship that is no longer available.

Online Auction Details:

Online Bidding Starts: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 .

. Online Bidding Ends: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. (PT) .

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, starting at . Location: Rio Vista, CA 94571

94571 Website: www.WestAuction.com

Contact Information:

West Auctions

(530) 661-0490

www.WestAuction.com

