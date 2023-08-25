US Baseball Equipment Market size to grow by USD 255.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing popularity of baseball drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Baseball Equipment Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 17+ years. The potential growth difference for the US Baseball Equipment Market is USD 255.3 million, accelerating a CAGR of 5.39%. during the forecast period. The market's expansion depends on various factors, including the rising participation rates in the baseball business, the need for speedy bat and ball replacements, and the rising popularity of baseball.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Baseball Equipment Market 2023-2027
Key Market Dynamics:

The US Baseball Equipment Market is driven by its popularity in the country. A lot of people like it because it's a part of American culture and it's a competitive sport with many fans. Major League Baseball (MLB) is a big professional league in the US.

Playing baseball is good for many reasons. It helps people stay fit, teaches them how to work together in a team, and improves communication skills, it also helps people grow personally. This is why a lot of young and amateur players prefer baseball. Therefore, the market for baseball equipment is expected to grow in the coming years.

Companies Landscape:

Companies are employing diverse tactics, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence.

Akadema Inc. - The company offers baseball equipment such as bats, gloves, and turfs. It is also involved in designing and developing baseball gloves, softball gloves, custom baseball gloves, ash wood bats, maple wood bats, bamboo baseball bats, custom baseball bats, baseball turf shoes, batting gloves, baseball pants, baseball uniforms, and baseball sunglasses.

Additionally, The Europe-Camping Tent Market research report includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about major companies, including:

  • Adidas AG
  • ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
  • ASICS Corp.
  • Champro Sports
  • D BAT Sports
  • Diamond Sports
  • Franklin Sports Inc.
  • Marucci Sports LLC
  • Mizuno Corp.
  • Nike Inc.
  • Nokona American Ball Gloves
  • Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc.
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • United States Baseball Federation Inc.

Market Segment Highlights:

The US Baseball Equipment Market is segmented by type (bats, gloves, shoes, balls, and protective gear and others) and distribution channel (specialty and sports shops, department and discount stores, online retail, and others).

Regional Opportunities:

The US baseball equipment market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors including the sport's enduring popularity deeply ingrained in American culture, fostering a strong fan base. Baseball's advantages, such as promoting physical fitness, teamwork, communication skills, and personal development, continue to attract young and amateur players, sustaining its appeal. However, the market faces challenges due to the relatively high cost of baseball equipment, which might limit accessibility for some players. Overall, the market's landscape is shaped by a balance of driving factors and challenges, reflecting the enduring allure of baseball in the US.

