U.S.-Based 10 Ten Gaming Launches SmilesCasino.com

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Ten Gaming has announced the launch of SmilesCasino.com, a new social casino poised to transform social casino gaming.

Smiles Casino aims to offer an unparalleled free-to-play social gaming experience to users across the United States via innovative technology, exceptional customer service, and exciting promotional offerings.

The proprietary platform is designed to be easily accessible for all users without the need to download or purchase, providing a thrilling Vegas-style experience from home or on the go.

"We are delighted to launch SmilesCasino.com and look forward to providing the ultimate social casino experience for our users," said Carly Sawers, Head of Marketing at 10 Ten Gaming. "Smiles Casino transports users to a wonderland of fun and entertainment, while providing safe and secure gameplay in a responsible social gaming environment."

Among the many features available on Smiles Casino, users receive a welcome bonus, daily complimentary coins, tailored promotions, a vibrant social media community, and outstanding customer support.

New games are added weekly to an already expansive portfolio of popular game titles spanning a multitude of genres.

The launch of Smiles Casino is the first step in 10 Ten Gaming's vision to stand at the forefront of the social casino landscape in the United States.

10 Ten Gaming invites users to register at SmilesCasino.com to explore a diverse and enthralling social casino experience.

About 10 Ten Gaming

10 Ten Gaming is a technology leader in the gaming space, on a mission to create the most robust and rewarding social casino platform. The flagship product, SmilesCasino.com, is a social casino that delivers all the fun and excitement of a casino-style experience anytime, anywhere. 10 Ten Gaming employs a diverse team of igaming pioneers and specialists around the world and operates from its headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

For more information visit: www.smilescasino.com

Contact: [email protected]

