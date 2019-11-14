US Based Air Ambulance Peak Medevac Achieves NAAMTA Accreditation

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Medevac International, a long-distance air ambulance company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA) for its existing bases in Arizona, Colorado and Florida. As part of the accreditation process, NAAMTA conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Peak Medevac's policies and practices related to patient care and safety as well as extensive on-site evaluation of the company.

Peak Medevac International

"We are thrilled to announce our NAAMTA accreditation," said Dr. Mary Katherine Harper, Medical Director for Peak Medevac. "This is a reflection of tremendous teamwork and our dedication to being a leader in this industry. We are proud of this accomplishment and look forward to continuing our journey with NAAMTA as a partner."

NAAMTA is ISO 9001 compliant. Just like with the organizations they accredit, NAAMTA undergoes its own ISO 9001 internal audit process every three years to demonstrate continued compliance with the rigorous requirements of ISO.

"Because Peak Medevac was founded by industry veterans, NAAMTA accreditation was the goal for us from the first patient we ever moved," explains Robert Higginson, Program Director for Peak Medevac, "It's more than just a badge on our website. NAAMTA accreditation represents a lot of planning and hard work, but more importantly it represents an ongoing commitment to excellence."

About Peak Medevac Global Air Ambulance

Peak Medevac International provides critical care medical transport. With a compassionate team of highly trained experts, Peak Medevac offers domestic and international air ambulance services across the globe. Peak Medevac is a licensed and accredited company. For more information, please visit http://www.peakmedevac.com.

PEAK MEDEVAC INTERNATIONAL IS A DIRECT AIR CARRIER

ASI Charters, INC dba Peak Medevac International FAA Carrier Certificate #YHPA606T

Contact: Robert Higginson, Program Director/VP of Business Development; 720-649-0700

James Hoehn, VP of Client Operations; (888) 878-7325

www.peakmedevac.com

SOURCE Peak Medevac International