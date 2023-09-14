US-based Airlinq Inc., appoints Vangipuram Kishore as Global COO

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlinq Inc., a leading connectivity and service management platform for connected enterprises and communication service providers, announced that Vangipuram Kishore has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. Kishore joins Airlinq's leadership team and will oversee key functions including product management and engineering, solution delivery, and managed services. He will be working closely with Airlinq's CEO, Sunil Kaul, and oversee the product and customer engagement lifecycle to support Airlinq's growth.

Mr. Vangipuram Kishore, Chief Operating Officer of Airlinq Inc.

"Kishore brings decades of experience in designing and delivering complex software to telecom service providers and enterprises, serving customers, scaling businesses, and fostering inclusive environments for employees to grow and thrive," said Kaul. "He has a proven track record of success with a people-centric leadership approach, deep understanding of customers, and dedication to building high performing teams. I am excited to welcome Kishore to Airlinq."

Kishore joins Airlinq from Mobileum, a leading provider of analytics solutions for the Telecom industry, where he held several roles across his over two-decade stint. Most recently, prior to joining Airlinq, he led the global service delivery and customer support functions for their global customer base. Kishore brings his extensive experience in technology, product planning, service operations, and finance to Airlinq to execute the company's strategic growth plan and drive greater business performance.

Kishore holds a BS degree in Engineering and has an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, India.

About Airlinq Inc.

Airlinq is accelerating the development and deployment of large-scale connected devices and applications for smart mobility and ecosystem monetization for automakers, mobile network operators, and developers around the world. Airlinq's next-generation cloud and connectivity platform powers a broad and diverse range of Internet of Things (IoT) use cases for a new breed of connected assets. This highly scalable and globally available platform supports millions of connected vehicles and other high-value assets with rich functionality coupled backed by mission-critical levels of performance, security, and reliability.

Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Airlinq proudly serves its global client base through its offices across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more about Airlinq at https://www.airlinq.com

