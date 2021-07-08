U.S.-Based Fintech Platform OKY Celebrates Ground-Breaking First Year

MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKY, a Hispanic-owned and founded U.S.-based fintech platform, today reported a banner first year after the launch of its unique fintech platform, offering e-commerce that is helping to build economic prosperity for immigrant communities in the United States and across Latin America. With over 20,000 active users, OKY now offers over 1,000 points of sale across 176 U.S. cities in 23 states where app users can connect with more than 100 retail partners in Latin America to make purchases without the need for credit cards or bank accounts.

As the only financial platform designed to give immigrant communities the ability to digitize cash for cross-border e-commerce, users can send funds directly to their relatives in their homeland to make purchases at participating retailers. Given the platform's success, it is currently on track to launch in six more countries in Latin America over the coming year, beginning with El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico.

Language, financial, and technological barriers continue to remain a challenge for immigrants and other underserved communities in the United States. Through OKY, they can not only provide more efficiently for their families back home but also partake in the day-to-day necessities, allowing them to be part of their family's daily life experiences and building closer emotional bonds from far away.

"Our commitment is to those hard-working immigrants, our brothers and sisters, who continuously provide an economic lifeline of support via the value they send back home. Even at a distance, they seek to remain actively present and involved in the lives of loved ones who they left behind," said OKY CEO and Founder Victor Unda. "Allowing senders to buy from the US, with cash, goods and services for their friends and relatives abroad is the core of our offering"

In a time of continued uncertainty, OKY delivers a strategic and results-driven solution that ensures sustained sales growth and reduces customer attrition through dynamic digital incentives. Its booming success, after raising more than three and half million dollars to fund the early stages of the startup, has positioned OKY to pursue an active and successful Series 'A' funding round, which will be open to investors later this quarter.

OKY's founders, who hail from the world of business and technology, launched the company in 2019 to improve the lives of immigrants and uplift their communities through the use of technology. Together, they built an innovative fintech approach for cross-border transactions and competitive digital solutions that help promote the economic development of immigrants and their families back home. Through OKY, they provide the only cross border e-commerce platform in the United States that can be used through the simple use of an active smartphone.

For more information or interview requests, please contact Julio E. Ligorría at [email protected] or at 305-916-1757

ABOUT OKY

OKY was founded in 2019 for immigrants and by immigrants, with the vision of helping underserved communities achieve financial equity and overcome common financial barriers through the use of technology. OKY achieves this by enabling users to make e-commerce transactions without the support of financial institutions, which often impede the immigrant community from attaining financial stability. Today, OKY users across the United States and other countries have access to a marketplace that connects the Central American region including retail service providers in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and also some offerings for México. For more information, please visit the company's website, https://okyapp.com/en/

Media Contact:

Julio Ligorria

[email protected]

SOURCE OKY

Related Links

https://okyapp.com

