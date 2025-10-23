U.S-Based GammaTime Raises $14M to Launch the First Premium Micro-Drama Platform as Mobile Vertical Viewing Continues to Skyrocket

Founded by Former Miramax CEO Bill Block, the round was led by vgames and Pitango, alongside Alexis Ohanian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Traverse Ventures.

Pioneering Hollywood Creators embrace the format with new originals launching from CSI TV Franchise Creator Anthony E. Zuiker.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GammaTime, the first premium micro-drama streaming platform built specifically for American audiences, today announced it has raised $14 million in Seed funding. The round was led by vgames and Pitango, with investments from entrepreneurial juggernauts Alexis Ohanian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Traverse Ventures. GammaTime was founded by visionary producer and former Miramax CEO Bill Block, Slava Mudrykh (CRO, former Google Gaming), and Alex Montalvo, who serves as Chief Content Officer (former Quibi).

GammaTime represents the sophisticated evolution of short-form entertainment, combining proven global audience demand with Hollywood-caliber storytelling and deep mobile engagement expertise. The platform, which launched this month on iOS and Android devices, already features more than 20 vertical originals spanning suspense thriller, romantic melodramas and true crime. The inaugural slate of programming will also feature original micro-dramas written by Anthony E. Zuiker, the visionary creator of the global television franchise CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Global micro-drama revenues surged 8,000% year-over-year in 2024, with the U.S. leading in consumer spending, yet no premium domestic platform has emerged to serve this massive audience. Today's funding news further validates investor interest in the category and confidence in GammaTime's founding team and strategy.

"While early micro-drama apps proved the storytelling format works, they've barely scratched the surface of what's possible," said Bill Block, GammaTime's founder and CEO. "We are a demand driven, technologically determined content app where the next billion consumers will discover premium stories to satisfy their appetite. Combine that interest with our creative talent and Slava Mudrykh's mobile team of experts and we are well positioned to win in this category."

Redefining Quality in Short-Form Entertainment

"We're bringing the same data-driven sophistication to storytelling that top mobile games use for player engagement," explained Slava Mudrykh, GammaTime's co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "Every story is tested and optimized before full production. It's not about replacing creativity—it's about amplifying it by aligning with what audiences truly crave."

"The global rise of microdramas is one of the most exciting shifts in media since streaming began", says Gad Huldai, General Partner at Pitango. "Bill, Slava, and Alex are perfectly positioned to lead this category, combining storytelling mastery with mobile-native innovation. Pitango is proud to back a team that understands both audience emotion and platform mechanics."

Daniel Mironov, Partner at vgames: "It's a privilege to back Slava after working together for many years. His deep expertise in mobile growth, combined with the Hollywood leadership and creativity of Bill and Alex, represents the natural evolution of the entertainment content space. We're backing this exceptional team that thrives in red-ocean markets, where competition is fierce, but the upside belongs to those who execute better and scale smarter. Gamma is exactly that team."

GammaTime's content strategy leverages predictive AI and rigorous testing protocols, and the Company counts David Stiff, founder of Vault AI, as a key strategic advisor. This data-driven approach ensures only the most engaging concepts enter production, maximizing creative resources while minimizing development waste.

Building for Tomorrow

As the first Hollywood entrant into the micro-drama space, GammaTime will work with the world's top hitmakers to amplify the quality and variety in the medium.

The platform launched with a freemium model, allowing viewers to watch content before committing to full access. This approach taps into proven user behavior on mobile while building sustainable revenue through engaged audience conversion.

Premium Content for Mobile-First Consumption

Anthony E. Zuiker is the first major Hollywood showrunner to announce projects written for the micro drama/vertical shorts format. Zuiker's programming on GammaTime is yet another example of how Zuiker has been a first mover throughout his career, pioneering storytelling across innovative new technology platforms. In 2012, Zuiker's CYBERGEDDON, was the very first original film for Yahoo!, and he was a key partner on the BlackBoxTV channel, one of YouTube's first original programming initiatives. Zuiker also authored the successful "digi-novel" series LEVEL 26 (Dutton/Penguin Group).

"Partnering with GammaTime is every writer's dream realized. The team empowers creators with an always-green light, a culture of trust, and the freedom to deliver film after film without compromise," CSI TV Franchise Creator Anthony E. Zuiker said. "At GammaTime, interference is replaced with innovation, and creativity is maximized at every turn. The vertical short represents not just the next chapter in cinema, but a revolution in how audiences consume story—because the movie theater no longer requires a seat and a screen, it now exists in the palm of your hand."

GammaTime enters a market primed for premium short-form content. TikTok and YouTube Shorts have conditioned audiences to expect vertical video entertainment, while international micro-drama success demonstrates the format's commercial viability. Chinese micro-drama revenues now exceed traditional box office receipts, reaching $7 billion in 2024.

"There are so many more genres to explore and customer segments to reach in this format," says co-founder and Chief Content Officer Alex Montalvo. "Working with the best A-list and emerging talent right here in Hollywood, we will be the future of entertainment on your phone."

The platform plans rapid expansion following launch success, with various series already in development.

GammaTime is the American supermarket for vertical shorts - the Netflix of premium short-form storytelling, providing range and diversity, bringing every kind of story to short form.

8 standout series from GammaTime's initial slate of 22 that best showcase it:

2 Anthony Zuiker Originals – The Temptress & Lust Cop (High-end Hollywood collaborations from the creator of CSI).

2 Romance Dramas – The Player & The Vengeance Affair (Showcasing our strength and expertise in the romance genre which is proven in short form).

2 Famous True-Crime Stories – based on Richard Ramirez & Karen Read

High-profile cases from past and present, re-told through a cinematic lens.

2 Viral Cases Re-Imagined – "The Wife Remover" & "The Puppet Mistress".

Insane viral stories re-envisioned and adapted for today's audience.

Together, these titles capture the full spectrum of Gamma's universe — bold, diverse, and unmistakably premium.

About GammaTime

GammaTime is the first premium micro-drama platform designed specifically for American audiences, combining Hollywood storytelling expertise with mobile-first consumption patterns. Founded by entertainment & mobile industry veterans and backed by leading investors, GammaTime delivers high-quality short-form series optimized for smartphone viewing. The company leverages predictive AI and audience testing to ensure every piece of content maximizes viewer engagement and satisfaction.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GammaTime