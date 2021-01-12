US-Based Growth Consultancy TWO NIL Joins As Official Sponsor Of SS Campobasso

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Italian football club SS Campobasso ("Campobasso") today announced it has reached an agreement with United States-based consultancy TWO NIL to become an official sponsor of the club.

The agreement, which runs through the 2021-22 season, will provide TWO NIL with a variety of promotional assets across the club's digital media, in-stadium and merchandising channels. TWO NIL will serve as the lead kit sponsor of Campobasso's shorts for all home and away games in the regular season.

Based in Los Angeles, TWO NIL is a leading growth consultancy that provides strategy, analytics and media activations to the world's largest brands.

"This is an important step in our strategy to expand our reach and footprint in key international markets," said Mario Gesue, President of SS Campobasso. "It is critical that we continue to build our fanbase globally and create new sources of revenue so that we can reinvest in our club and aim to reach ambitious goals in the future. We would like to thank TWO NIL for becoming one of our first North American sponsors, and for seeing the same potential and sharing the same vision to build Campobasso into a global club in the years ahead."

The agreement was sourced and brokered by Campobasso's North American-based ownership group North Sixth Group. Based in New York, North Sixth Group recently acquired an ownership stake in Campobasso and joined Swiss-based hedge fund Halley Holding as owners in the club.

"We are excited to support Campobasso on their journey in European football," said TWO NIL Founder Mark Zamuner. "We connected immediately with the club's mission to represent expats and immigrants from across the world, which is a value that we share as a company. We are excited to root on the 'Lupi' along with all of the other supporters of the rossoblu in the United States and across the world."

ABOUT TWO NIL

Founded in 2011, TWO NIL is a leading independent growth consultancy focused on servicing direct to consumer brands with strategy, advanced analytics and media activation. TWO NIL provides clients with unbundled solutions across their acquisition marketing needs, from growth strategy to execution, media activation, optimization and forecasting.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, TWO NIL is a trusted guide to corporations across the nation, including 23andMe, Bombas, Varsity Tutors, Sunday, SideCar Health, SingleCare and many others. To learn more, please visit www.twonil.com

ABOUT SS CAMPOBASSO

SS Campobasso is a professional Italian football club currently playing in the fourth tier of Italian football. The club currently owns the second longest unbeaten streak of any club in European football. Based centrally between Rome and Naples in the Molise region of Italy, the club was founded in 1919 and plays its home games in the 25,000 seat Stadio Nuovo Romagnoli. The club gained popularity in the 1980's for its rabid fan base and exciting style of play, which included wins and draws over Juventus, Lazio, AC Milan and some of the top clubs in Italian football.

SS Campobasso is owned by Swiss-based hedge fund Halley Holding and North Sixth Group, a family office holding company based in New York focused on investments in passion, purpose and progress.

