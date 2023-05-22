U.S. Based Human Rights Group Calls Upon International Community to Halt Nigeria's Flagrant Human Rights Violations Arising from the Unlawful Incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ambassadors for Self-Determination ("ASD") have taken up the cause of Nnamdi Kanu and demand his immediate and unconditional release from incarceration by the Nigerian Government as a political prisoner in violation of International Human Rights laws and the laws of Nigeria. Based in the United States and Nigeria, the ASD calls upon the International Community to demand that Nigeria cease conducting itself as a Pariah State and comply with the Rule of Law and International Human Rights laws and grant immediate freedom for Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, known as "IPOB".

Nnamdi Kanu is remarkably similar to Nelson Mandela in his charismatic approach to securing freedom and safety for over 42 million Biafrans in Nigeria and the direct benefit of over 20 million Biafrans worldwide. Like Mandela, Nnamdi Kanu pursues self-determination through non-violent means and has been jailed for two years without trial for his political views and efforts to assist his people from continued ethnic and religious genocide. Astoundingly, two separate Nigerian Courts in 2022 ruled that all charges against Nnamdi Kanu must be dismissed and awarded him ₦1 BILLION Naira from the Federal Government of Nigeria as penalty for his June 2021 kidnapping and arbitrary detention. Additionally, the United Nations has entered a scathing judgment declaring the kidnapping and continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu in blatant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In this regard, Nnamdi Kanu betters Nelson Mandela in that there were never judicial decisions from the courts or the U.N. demanding the release of Mandela. Unfortunately, Nnamdi Kanu languishes in prison as the "Nelson Mandela of the New Millennium" because the Nigerian government ignores and refuses to follow its own laws and binding International Human Rights Treaties.

ASD calls upon the People of Nigeria, the United States, and the World Community to join in the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu from his wrongful imprisonment.

ASD will present a press conference event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on May 25, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm, EST, to lead a global call to demand Nnamdi Kanu's immediate and unconditional release by the Nigerian Government.

