US-Based Investment Firm Bryce Catalyst Announces $1.75M Seed Round for dealcloser

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dealcloser, a transaction management hub for legal professionals, announces today that it has closed a $1.75M seed round from Bryce Catalyst.

Founded in 2017, dealcloser is a legal tech platform that automates and modernizes the deal closing process. Unlike the old fashioned, manual way of closing deals, dealcloser helps corporate lawyers do their job more efficiently by automating and eliminating non-value-added tasks that often lead to error.

Managed by Bryce Partners, Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment firm formed in October 2020 with a focus on fast-growth companies in cyber security, legal technology, and regulation technology. Its co-founders Cary Burch and Erik Baklid have a combined 60 years of experience founding, launching, and leading domestic and global technology-based companies. This investment in dealcloser is Bryce Catalyst's first investment, and it will allow dealcloser to accelerate its product roadmap, sales and marketing efforts.

"We are thrilled and grateful to be working with Bryce Catalyst," says Amir Reshef, CEO of dealcloser. "The team at Bryce Catalyst understands our vision and we're so excited for what the upcoming year has in store. Cary and Erik have significant expertise in building and scaling software companies and dealcloser will benefit greatly from that expertise. Bryce Catalyst was created by operators for operators and I know that with their involvement, dealcloser will do great things."

"As operators for operators, we have an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies that are in need of growth capital and experienced operators," said Cary Burch, President and CEO of Bryce Catalyst.

In addition to the investment, Burch and Baklid are also joining dealcloser's board of directors. This will allow dealcloser's management to work closely with Burch and Baklid, giving management direct access to the expertise, advice and network that Bryce Catalyst offers.

About dealcloser

dealcloser is a transaction management hub for legal professionals that brings lawyers and their clients together on a deal, transforming and modernizing the deal process. Client relationships are at the core of any law firm and even small transactions require significant client interaction. Whether you have one or many deals on the go, use dealcloser to ensure that each client feels like they're your top priority.

About Bryce Catalyst

Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment company with a focus on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology. Bryce Catalyst is managed by highly recognized software operators with proven track records of growing software & technology enabled companies. As operators for operators, we have an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies; and believe that beyond profits, aligned interests and a shared purpose are true measures of a successful partnership. For additional information, visit www.brycecatalyst.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Kelleher, Creative Director

Bryce Catalyst

[email protected]

619-512-2279

Related Images

bryce-catalyst.png

Bryce Catalyst

SOURCE Bryce Catalyst