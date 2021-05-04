US-based Investment Management Company Selects Cymptom's Always-on Risk Visibility Solution for Data-Driven Cyber Defense

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymptom, the always-on security analytics company, announced today that a US-based investment management company has installed its always-on risk visibility solution to identify, prioritize and mitigate urgent security gaps and risk. Following a short proof-of-concept, the financial institution's security team refers to Cymptom's solution to cover all MITRE ATT&CK framework TTPs (tactics, techniques, and procedures) throughout its IT environment, enabling their timely mitigation of urgent security gaps and risk.

"Cymptom's always-on risk visibility gives us the most comprehensive coverage than other solutions. The ability to offer full visibility into our networks from a single deployment is a tremendous advantage rather than receiving piece-meal, fragmented security reports. It's easy to deploy and set up, runs 24/7, and fits well in our day-to-day operations," said the head of information security at the investment management company. "Remediation guidance is clear and concise, making it easier for our infrastructure teams to close identified security control gaps," he added.

"For too long, security professionals have lacked the tools to quantify cyber risk into business metrics. Cymptom's disruptive technology enables a constant view of quantified risk throughout a hybrid IT network, from on-premise to the cloud. This is certainly a game-changer for CISOs interested in data-driven cyber defense," said Matan Hart, CEO and Co-founder, Cymptom.

Cymptom's light, agentless solution, with always-on gap reporting mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, enables security teams to execute prioritized mitigation in a timely manner. Simultaneously, Cymptom's data-driven results arm cyber executives with quantified proof where urgent risk exists throughout their hybrid IT environment.

About Cymptom

Founded in 2019, Cymptom's co-founders emerged from elite cyber units of the IDF, followed by several years at CyberArk. Upon raising capital from State of Mind Ventures (SOMV), led by the former managing director of Israel's Ministry of Defense and the Head of 8200, Cymptom based its headquarters in Tel Aviv. Cymptom's enterprise customers may be found in North America, Europe and Israel spanning financial, retail, ecommerce and technology vendor verticals. For more information, please visit www.cymptom.com.

