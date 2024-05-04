U.S.-based Iozera announces MOU with Government of Morocco for Launch of Eco-Friendly AI Data Center in Morocco

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based tech startup Iozera, in collaboration with the Government of Morocco, announces an initiative set to transform the AI industry. Iozera has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the establishment of a pioneering 386MW Data Center and AI Hub in Tetouan, Morocco. This strategic partnership is designed to democratize access to advanced AI computing resources, enhancing availability of GPU-based processing for researchers, startups, and businesses in the U.S., Morocco, and globally. A key feature of this initiative is its commitment to sustainability, leveraging Morocco's robust renewable energy resources to power the facility.

The MOU signing event is scheduled for May 8th, 2024, at 4:30 PM at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. Distinguished attendees will include His Excellency Mr. Mohcine Jazouli, the Moroccan Delegate-Minister to the Head of Government for Investment, Convergence, and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Her Excellency Dr. Ghita Mezzour, Moroccan Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform as well as a prominent delegation from the Moroccan Government and AMDIE (the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency). Additionally, a special delegation from Taiwan's Pegatron, including CTO James Shue, will be present, underscoring the significant commitment to this transformative project.

The event is open to the public, and members of the AI and tech community are invited to attend. Following the MOU signing, an AI mixer and networking event will commence featuring a complementary selection of exquisite Moroccan delights and refreshments. Notable guest speakers, including James Shue, CTO of Pegatron, Ahmed Bennis, General Manager of Tanger Med Zones, Timothy Ngo and Takeshi Hirota, Co-Founders of Iozera, will also take place. Guests are asked to register via the Eventbrite link below and check-in at the Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701, at 4:30 PM on the day of the event.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-connex-x-capital-factory-welcomes-the-kingdom-of-morocco-ai-mixer-tickets-889875540697

Eureka Park: A Visionary Renewable Energy-Powered Project

Eureka Park is set to establish a premier global technology AI Hub in Tetouan, Morocco, centered around the 386MW Hyperscale AI Data Center named Iozera. Located just 12km away from the coast of Spain, it includes three additional facilities designed to enhance the data center's capabilities far beyond traditional data center services.

Facilities at Eureka Park:

Iozera AI Data Center: Engineered for advanced AI computation and traditional data storage, attracting leading tech companies and researchers from around the world.

GenV Data Management Services: Focuses on AI training, data management, labeling, and annotating, creating employment opportunities while also pioneering secure AI training/modeling.

Ryse Research: An incubation and education center that nurtures startups and also prepares Moroccans for employment within Eureka Park.

AI Expo: Showcases the latest global AI advancements from startups and large enterprises, and promotes a tech-savvy culture, enhancing Eureka Park's visibility and drawing international attention.

Renewable Energy Utilization:

Noor Solar Power Complex:

The Noor Solar Power Complex, located in Ouarzazate, is one of the world's largest solar farms and a beacon of Morocco's renewable energy ambitions. This facility uses concentrated solar power (CSP) technology, which involves mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight onto a small area. Electrical power is produced when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator. The Noor Complex is particularly innovative due to its ability to store solar energy in the form of heated molten salt, allowing for power generation even after sunset. This capability significantly enhances the reliability and stability of solar power, providing a continuous, sustainable energy source for the Iozera Data Center.

Koudia Al Baida Wind Farm:

Located in the windy region near Tetouan and close to the Eureka Park site, the Koudia Al Baida Wind Farm is another critical component of Morocco's renewable portfolio. This wind farm capitalizes on the consistent winds from the Atlantic, converting kinetic energy from wind into electricity using turbines. This source of power is not only sustainable but also cost-effective, further reducing operational costs for Iozera. The project is currently being repowered to reach a goal of 100MW.

Eureka Park is designed to be a green innovative ecosystem that not only leads in AI technology but also significantly contributes to Morocco's economic and technological growth. Construction is set to begin in Q4 of 2024 and be operational by Q2 of 2026, ready to host clients and visitors for the 2030 World Cup in Morocco.

