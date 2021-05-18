US-Based Klay Media Joins As Official Practice Jersey Sponsor Of SS Campobasso

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and CAMPOBASSO, Italy, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Italian football club SS Campobasso ("Campobasso") today announced it has reached an agreement with United States-based media and marketing leader Klay Media to become the official practice jersey sponsor of the club through the 2021-22 season.

Campobasso currently sits atop the table of its group in Serie D. The winner of each group in Serie D earns an automatic promotion to Serie C, the third tier of professional football in Italy. The last time Campobasso competed in the third tier was 1989. Prior to that, Campobasso competed in Serie B, the second tier of Italian football, during a historic era which saw the club record victories and draws against Italian football powers Juventus, Lazio, Fiorentina, and AC Milan. Approximately 30 percent of current clubs in Italy's top tier, Serie A, have begun in the fourth tier.

"We have been very impressed with the growth and development of the Campobasso brand in Europe as well as in key international markets such as North and South America," said Klay Media CEO Michael Pollack. "It is an ambitious project that represents more than just a football club. Campobasso stands for a set of values that so many immigrants and expats can relate to, and we are proud to support the club as an official sponsor."

Based in Los Angeles, Klay Media is a leading performance marketing and media company that works with a wide range of brands, from start-ups to Fortune 500 businesses across financial services, media and entertainment, CPG, online retail and more. Klay Media joins the growing list of international companies that have sponsored Campobasso this season, including worldwide Italian food brand Colavita, global consulting leader TWO NIL, and others.

"We would like to thank Klay Media for recognizing the global vision for SS Campobasso and our supporters," said Matt Rizzetta, Chairman of North Sixth Group, which acquired an ownership interest in SS Campobasso 2020. "This is another important step for Campobasso's future as we invest in a competitive team for the higher tiers of professional football, and we proudly represent the millions of immigrants and underdogs who support our club across the world."

For more information on Klay Media, please visit www.KlayMedia.us. For more information on SS Campobasso, please visit www.SSCittadiCampobasso.it.

ABOUT KLAY MEDIA

Klay Media is an agency built to grow the modern brand ecosystem. Klay Media delivers tangible business results for our 50+ partners through a combination of strategic insights, conversion-based buying tactics, advanced data analytics and proprietary technology that allows us to work in lockstep with brands to efficiently scale businesses from consideration to advocacy. Klay Media works with a wide range of brands, from start-ups to Fortune 500 businesses across financial services, media and entertainment, CPG, online retail and more. Klay Media includes the namesake client-agency, Klay Discovery (publisher monetization consultancy) and Klay 360 (strategic advisory services).

ABOUT SS CAMPOBASSO

SS Campobasso is a professional Italian football club based in Campobasso, located centrally between Rome and Naples in the Molise region of Italy. The club was founded in 1919 and plays its home games in the 25,000 seat Stadio Nuovo Romagnoli. The club gained popularity in the 1980's for its rabid fan base and exciting style of play, which included wins and draws over Juventus, Lazio, AC Milan and some of the top clubs in Italian football.

SS Campobasso is owned by Swiss-based hedge fund Halley Holding and North Sixth Group, a family office operating company based in New York focused on investments in passion, purpose and progress.

