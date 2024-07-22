U.S. Based National Airlines Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters

Christopher Alf, Chairman of National Airlines said, "We are elated by this remarkable order of four Boeing 777 Freighters. This demonstrates our commitment to offering efficient, resourceful, and modern air freight services to support our global customers' increasing transportation demands. The order affirms our fleet growth plan as we enter into the next chapter of National. We sincerely appreciate the support by Boeing and all its associated teams in this journey ahead."

"We appreciate National Airlines for its trust in Boeing and the 777 Freighter to grow the carrier's global fleet and deliver greater value for its customers," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With its cargo capacity, range, and reliability, operators continue to rely on the 777 Freighter to build their future fleets, making it the best-selling freighter of all time."

The long-range Boeing 777 Freighter complements the existing National Airlines fleet with a range of 4,970nmi (9,200km) and can carry a maximum payload of 102 tonnes (224,900 lb). As one of the fastest-growing global airlines, the 777 Freighter order is a significant expansion of National Airlines' on-demand customized charter capacity. The latest developments will enhance the company's global operations commitment and offer customers enhanced cargo charter options to strengthen its supply chain movement and transportation demand in the future. The increased cargo capacity and freighter aircraft options including 747 and 777 freighters will be an impetus for customers from a wide array of industries to avail highly flexible, tailored, and efficient air cargo options with National Airlines.

About National Airlines

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of 9 B747-400 Freighters, and 4 passenger aircraft including A330-300, A330-200, and B757-200. The company provides on-demand commercial cargo and passenger charters to over 450+ airports worldwide. From humanitarian aid to e-commerce shipment, National Airlines customized air cargo charter services are offered to defense, automotive, energy, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry customers among others. The global operations are managed by offices and hubs in the U.S., Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Dubai, Malaysia, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.nationalairlines.com.

Established in 1991, National Air Cargo, Inc. offers premium global end-to-end logistics solutions, freight forwarding, and charter airline services. Through global operational hubs, niche, and industry-specific transportation solutions are curated for governmental programs, defense departments, e-commerce, automotive, oil-field projects, temperature-controlled shipments, live animal movements, and humanitarian aid & relief support.

SOURCE NATIONAL AIR CARGO GROUP INC DBA NATIONAL AIRLINES