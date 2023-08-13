U.S Based Nutritional Research Co. LLC Globally Launches ABSORBABLE™ Brand of Supplements via Amazon.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Research Co. LLC, a U.S. based provider of high-quality vitamins and supplements, recently launched the ABSORBABLE™ range of supplements globally on Amazon.com. The range carries three proprietary blends of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 1000 IU and Vitamin D3 2000 IU for its global customers. Since the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, our Vitamins C and D3 have become a must have daily vitamin for those interested in maintaining better immunity.



In conjunction with the launch, Nutritional Research Co. is offering an exclusive 25% price discount online. Customers can use the 25ABSORB code for a 25% Discount on the Amazon checkout page. This discount can also be combined with Volume purchase discounts that are available, while supplies last.



When it comes to orally taken supplements, the degree to which the body can absorb and utilize their nutrients can make all the difference. Absorbability refers to the ability of the body to absorb and assimilate the active ingredients present in a supplement after oral consumption. When you take a supplement, the nutrients must traverse the complex digestive system, overcome barriers, and finally enter the bloodstream to reach the required cells and tissues. The human body is an intricate network of processes, and the efficacy of a supplement lies in its ability to make this journey successfully.



"Nutritional Research Company has always been dedicated to supporting individuals in their pursuit of healthier and happier lives," said Monika Scott, co-founder, Nutritional Research Co. LLC. "We want to extend our reach and positively impact the lives of people globally, helping them achieve and maintain optimal health. Nutritional Research Co. has sourced the best ingredients to include in its ABSORBABLE™ range of supplements to ensure maximum absorbability for the body to receive the full benefit of the nutrients. These products have undergone rigorous testing and certification to guarantee safety and efficacy."



ABSORBABLE C™ has a proprietary blend incorporating substantial quantities of natural fruit extracts like acerola cherry, amla powder, camu-camu powder, and rosehip powder to provide multiple health benefits. Research shows that the human body absorbs Vitamin C from fruit extracts more readily. ABSORBABLE D3™ is a proprietary state-of-the-art blend formulated to encapsulate Vitamin D3 within a liposome, closely resembling the body's cells! ABSORBABLE D3™ can seamlessly pass into the body's cells for better absorbability.



For more information and to purchase the supplements visit the ABSORBABLE™ Amazon store - LINK



About Nutritional Research Company, LLC



Nutritional Research Company, LLC is a trusted provider of premium vitamins, minerals, and supplements, committed to promoting health and well-being through science-backed nutrition. With a dedication to research and quality, Nutritional Research Company, LLC has earned the trust of customers worldwide.



Norma Rogers

International Sales Liaison



Nutritional Research Company, LLC

4400 Route 9 South, Suite 1000

Freehold, NJ 07728

nutriresearchco.com

https://absorbabled3.com/

https://absorbablec.com/

[email protected]



Norma Rogers

[email protected]



