PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based security tape supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses security tapes and labels, and their various uses.

When it comes to security products, there are many different types of products to choose from depending on the application. In this case, American Casting & Manufacturing will be discussing security tapes and labels: the different types and their common applications.

First, it's important to understand the different types of security tapes and labels and their unique benefits. The first major distinction to understand is the difference between security tapes and security labels. Security tape comes in one long roll that can be cut at any length. This is useful when large lengths or areas need to be sealed. Security labels, on the other hand, are of predetermined length and made for smaller, individual uses.

There are also no residue, residue and high residue tapes and labels. No residue tapes and labels do not leave anything behind on the application surface, but they do chance in appearance when they are removed and reapplied. That way, there is still visible evidence of tampering without leaving residue behind. Residue tapes and labels, on the other hand, leave residue on the surface to which they are applied. High residue tapes and labels leave the most behind. With residue, there is clear indication that a seal has been removed or moved.

In general, security tapes and labels perform the same functions. They are very effective for equipment that requires inspection, for indicating the status of that inspection and ensuring nothing is tampered with after. They provide visible evidence of tampering for various equipment, containers, doors, and machines. They are commonly used to secure windows, aircraft doors, gas pumps, ballot boxes, and more.

American Casting & Manufacturing provides a wide range of security tape and labels with customization options like logos, text, numbering, and barcoding to meet the demands of any application.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

