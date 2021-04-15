U.S. Based South Asian food brand, Laxmi, Launches A New Campaign With Bollywood Superstar and Fitness Icon Shipa Shetty Kundra!

The well-known ethnic food brand just announced that Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be the face for all brand communications for Laxmi with special focus on promoting popular products such as basmati rice, wheat flour, spices and lentils.

The pandemic brought out the chef in all of us. Trying new food and focusing on reducing stress and boosting our immunity.

Commenting on this exciting new alliance, House of Spices company executives, Neil Soni (CEO) and Amrapali Soni (COO) said, "Shilpa with Laxmi was an easy decision. Her evolution into health and wellness, in addition to her culinary curiosity fits well with the evolution of Laxmi brand."

Speaking of category challenges in the marketplace, Chief Sales and Marketing officer Sundeep Lamba mentioned that "With the explosion of brand options at the store, for a consumer it is a difficult choice to make especially not knowing how these products are sourced and handled. Laxmi has always stood for quality, trust and value and with our new association with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, our brand promise will come to life".

Furthermore, commenting on the campaign inspiration, Suhasinee Patil, VP Marketing shared some thoughts on what makes this campaign so special. According to her, "This past year with all its challenges has proven to us that nothing matters more than family and one way we all stayed positive and connected was through cooking. It induced us to try new foods, focusing on reducing stress and boosting our immunity. It inspired us to change our lifestyle and prioritize health and family."

With this campaign, House of Spices message to their consumers is simple: It's time to bring home foods that stand for quality and purity; it's time to bring home a brand you have trusted for over 50 years; It's time to bring LAXMI home!

