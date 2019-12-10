U.S.-Based Wellness Retailer, iHerb.com, Launches LoveLetter.com, One-Stop-Shop For Beauty And Self-Care

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today global wellness eCommerce store, iHerb, launched Love Letter , a new online destination devoted exclusively to beauty and self-care. Created as a direct response to iHerb customers' desire for a wider range of self-care products from around the world, Love Letter will simplify shopping for consumers. The new brand will provide unprecedented access to the very best in global self-care products, continuously curating everyday essentials and premium brands.

Love Letter will offer a comprehensive self-care experience dedicated to helping consumers find their best selves through a wide breadth of products. The company will curate products that support beauty and self-care needs, offering everything from supplements to skincare to makeup at a variety of price points. With popular brands like Bare Minerals, Trilogy, Laura Geller, Serovital, Olay, and Lorac available, Love Letter will continue to curate and expand its offering of globally sought-after products.

"Love Letter is not only a self-care destination but is a labor of love that we've created for our consumers worldwide. Our eCommerce store is a true love letter to our customers for their self-care needs," said Steve Cho, CBO of iHerb. "They will no longer need to shop at multiple retailers, online or offline; they can find all of their beauty and self-care needs at Love Letter, giving them time back to spend on their journey to becoming their best selves."

Love Letter guarantees customers will receive the best overall value in the world for beauty and self-care products and offers high-quality, authentic brands. The shopping experience at iHerb and Love Letter will be a seamless one, allowing customers the flexibility to shop across both eCommerce stores, conveniently in one single shopping cart and order.

