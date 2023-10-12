US Beef market to grow by USD 7.69 billion between 2022 to 2027, market is segmented by Distribution Channel and Type - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beef market in US size is expected to grow by USD 7.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. Rising consumer preferences and demand for beef are notably driving the beef market. However, factors such as challenges associated with beef preservation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (loin, brisket, shank, chuck roast, and others). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beef Market in US 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, and convenience stores. Several market players in the organized retail sector offer beef based on geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and transportation of goods. Furthermore, these market players are increasingly investing in organized retail stores to increase their regional and global market share. Also, consumers are increasingly favoring the offline segment due to deep discounts by supermarkets and hypermarkets as well as the use of attractive display cases to display different types of meat. Growing strategic partnerships of major market players with organized retailers are expected to fuel the growth of the offline segment which, in turn, will boost the growth of the US beef market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The beef market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Agri Beef Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Green Vista Farm LLC, Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA, OSI Group LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., Verde Farms, Greater Omaha Packing, CTI Foods LLC, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., and Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.77 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Agri Beef Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Green Vista Farm LLC, Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA, OSI Group LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., Verde Farms, Greater Omaha Packing, CTI Foods LLC, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., and Kenosha Beef International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

