U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software and Services Market 2021-2028: Administrative and Financial Functions Associated with Mental Healthcare Practices is Responsible for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Support Services), by Delivery Model, by Function, by End Use and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. behavioral health care software and services market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the adoption of technological solutions for the management of clinical, administrative and financial functions associated with mental healthcare practices is responsible for market growth.



Although more than 25.0% of the American population suffers from mental health issues, only 44.0% of those actually receive the treatment. The mental health treatment scenario in the rest of the world remains similar. Hence, the adoption of behavioral healthcare software by the care providers is likely to improve the treatment prospects and management of mental health issues. Behavioral health practices can adopt integrated EHRs for cost savings and effective practice management.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for software by providers of behavioral health. To address the growing need, telemedicine has helped in providing mental health support. Comprehensive, accessible and systematic mental health support was made available via online platforms for the public and healthcare workers. The adoption of telehealth was supported by positive changes in reimbursement policies for telehealth.

For instance, the CMS issued temporary changes in receiving care through telehealth services for patients enrolled in Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid and Medicare.



U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software And Services Market Report Highlights

The integrated software segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as it provides various functionalities such as telehealth, e-prescription and billing and claims management in one single package

The subscription services segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share. The segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing preference for subscription services over purchasing

The clinical functions segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share. The behavioral healthcare software provides clinical functions such as scheduling appointments, claim filings, documentation and billing that help to increase the productivity of healthcare facilities

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. In February 2021 , Cerner Corporation announced integrating the virtual mental health platform of SilverCloud Health with its Electronic Health Records (EHR) solution. This integration will enable clinicians to prescribe various digitally delivered, scientifically-backed and on-demand therapeutic care for behavioral health needs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1 Emerging technologies in behavioral health care and management

3.1.2 Rising awareness about substance abuse management

3.1.3 Expanding reimbursement coverage

3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.1 Inadequate funding and low awareness about mental health issues

3.2.2 Lack of skilled clinicians

3.3 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market



Chapter 4 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market: Component Analysis

4.1 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Component Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Component Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Component Segment

4.3.1 Software

4.3.1.1 Software market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.1.2 Integrated software

4.3.1.3 Standalone software

4.3.2 Support Services



Chapter 5 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market: Delivery Model Analysis

5.1 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Delivery Model Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Delivery Model Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Delivery Model Segment

5.3.1 Ownership

5.3.2 Subscription



Chapter 6 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market: Function Analysis

6.1 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Function Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Function Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Function Segment

6.3.1 Clinical

6.3.1.1 Clinical function market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.1.2 EHRs

6.3.1.3 Clinical decision support

6.3.1.4 Care plans

6.3.1.5 E-prescribing

6.3.1.6 Telehealth

6.3.2 Administrative

6.3.2.1 Administrative function market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2.2 Patient/client scheduling

6.3.2.3 Document management

6.3.2.4 Case management

6.3.2.5 Workforce management

6.3.2.6 Business intelligence

6.3.3 Financial

6.3.3.1 Financial function market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3.2 Revenue cycle management

6.3.3.3 Managed care

6.3.3.4 General Ledger

6.3.3.5 Payroll



Chapter 7 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services Market: End Use Analysis

7.1 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 U.S. Behavioral Health Care Software & Services End-use Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the End-use Segment

7.3.1 Providers

7.3.1.1 Providers market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.1.2 Hospitals & clinics

7.3.1.3 Community centers

7.3.2 Payers

7.3.3 Patients



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Cerner Corporation

Core solutions, Inc.

Epic

Meditab

Holmusk

Netsmart Technologies

Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

Welligent, Inc.

SimplePractice, LLC

TherapyNotes, LLC

TheraNest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg3qib

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

