US Best Managed Companies Program Names 2024 Honorees

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year, The U.S. Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, today unveiled its 2024 honorees.

These 62 U.S. private company honorees demonstrated excellence in four key categories: strategic planning, operational execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong governance and financials. U.S. honorees join a global network of Best Managed Companies consisting of more than 1,300 organizations from 44 countries.

Thirty-four of the honorees also are recognized as Gold Standard winners, an especially unique achievement celebrating companies that have won the award for four or more consecutive years.

"The Best Managed Companies program honors the positive impact that U.S. private businesses have on their customers, people, industries and communities," said Wolfe Tone, vice chair, US Deloitte Private leader, Deloitte LLP. "This group of 2024 honorees hail from multiple industries and geographies, however their commitment to achieving success puts them in a category of their own. Not only have these businesses and their leaders developed strategic avenues to find individual success, but they have also found ways of contributing positively to society. This year, Deloitte Private has the pleasure of recognizing and celebrating these companies and their hardworking teams. We look forward to their future achievements."

A panel of independent judges reviewed applications and selected this year's honorees. Benefits of the program include access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees generate annual revenue of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. The U.S. Best Managed Company program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Deloitte Private

Deloitte Private brings together a network of ideas, knowledge, and experience to serve the unique needs of the private enterprises and their owners. Leveraging Deloitte's vast resources and deep industry insights, we tailor services to help more than 8,500 private enterprises, family-owned businesses, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and emerging growth companies. Visit us at https://www2.deloitte.com/us/private or follow us on LinkedIn.

