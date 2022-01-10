US Beverage Forms Joint Venture to Acquire Uinta Brewing

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Beverage, LLC, (USB) one of America's leading beverage companies, announced today that it has formed a joint venture to acquire Utah's largest independent craft brewer, Uinta Brewing.

Uinta Hop Nosh Family

Poised to begin its 25th year of operations, US Beverage focuses on building its portfolio of recognized craft, import, cider and FMB brands thru its national network of distributors. Based in Salt Lake City, Uinta is a 29-year veteran of the craft brewing industry, producing a wide assortment of award-winning beers, including Cutthroat Pale Ale, Detour Double IPA and Lime Pilsner.

"Uinta is a strong brand with a state-of-the-art brewery. The team and culture that has been developed over the years is second to none in the industry," said Justin Fisch, President of US Beverage. "The acquisition of Uinta creates tremendous opportunities and synergies, and we share a robust strategic vision for the future."

While details of the transaction are not being released, both US Beverage and Uinta have confirmed that Uinta leadership, operations and staff will remain in place.

"In joining US Beverage, we align two exceptionally strong, complementary beverage teams at the perfect time," said Jeremy Ragonese, President of Uinta. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with US Beverage to expand opportunities for our brewery, advance our current initiatives, and invest in our future."

About Uinta Brewing Company

Uinta Brewing Company began its journey in 1993 in Salt Lake City, UT. Named after the only major east-west running mountain range located in the continental U.S., Uinta has earned a reputation for crafting exceptional, award-winning beers in a wide variety of styles and flavors. Throughout the brewery's history, Uinta has been a leader in the use of renewable energy, becoming the first Utah company to utilize wind power as early as 2001. For more information, visit uintabrewing.com.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage (USB) is a leading independent sales and marketing company representing premium import, craft, cider and specialty malt beverages. USB provides a national distribution network for a global portfolio of premium brands including: Innis & Gunn, Moosehead Lager, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Super Bock, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, and DAURA, Czechvar, Superior Cerveza, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Visit www.unitedstatesbeverage.com

