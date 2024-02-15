U.S. Beverage Signs Partnership with Cervecería La Tropical

Cuba's Oldest Brewery, remixed in Miami, taps U.S. Beverage for sales & marketing support of expansion to new markets.

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Beverage, LLC, (USB) one of America's leading beverage companies, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Cervecería La Tropical, Cuba's Oldest Brewery, remixed in Miami since 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, which is effective February 15, 2024, USB will provide sales and marketing support for the La Tropical cerveza portfolio, outside of its key market in South Florida.

Cerveceria La Tropical Craft Portfolio

La Tropical was founded in La Habana, Cuba, in 1888 by the Blanco Herrera family, on lands once owned by Federico Kohly, creating the Cuban beer industry. By 1958 it produced more than 60 percent of all domestic beer sold in Cuba. It also exported its award-winning brands to the United Sates and the world. During the revolution, the assets of the brewery were seized and the founding families of La Tropical were forced to flee into exile in Miami. La Tropical was lost, but never forgotten.

In 1998, Manny Portuondo, the great, great grandson of Federico Kohly, began a decades long mission to regain control of and revive the La Tropical brands. Following a joint venture investment from Heineken in 2017, he opened Cervecería La Tropical brewery and tap room in Miami in 2021. The brewery sits on a one-acre property in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami and consists of a 28,000+ square foot production brewery which can brew and package more than 30,000 BBL per year. La Tropical has quickly emerged as one of the most popular destinations in South Florida, serving an award-winning portfolio of authentic and refreshing cerveza and tapas that capture the spirit of La Habana-Miami fusion.

Celebrating nearly 30 years of operations, USB focuses on building its portfolio of recognized craft, import, cider and FMB/RTD brands through a national network of distributors. Per the agreement, USB will provide sales, brand building and logistics support to La Tropical brands as they expand beyond their existing Southern Florida footprint.

"La Tropical is one of the most exciting, high growth and fun brands in Florida. Early success in Miami turned into accelerated sales performance last year," said Tim Reuhl, Brand Director, U.S. Beverage. "It has a backstory of perseverance and passion that resonates not only with the Cuban expat community in the United States, but also with general market millennials who value hard work and are looking for authentic cultural exploration and experiences. We can't wait to introduce the La Tropical family of cervezas to thirsty consumers in new markets across the USA."

"The expansion of Cerveceria La Tropical beyond South Florida represents a dream come true," said Manny Portuondo, CEO of Cervecería La Tropical. "More than a century after La Tropical was founded in Cuba, I am proud and excited to be sharing our heritage and passion with everyone throughout the United States. With years of developing successful brands, I'm confident that U.S. Beverage is the right team for the next phase of growth for our brands."

The award-winning La Tropical cerveza portfolio includes:

IMPORT PORTFOLIO – 'IMPORTED FROM MIAMI':

Tropi Crystal, La Autentica: A Caribbean Pilsner. A light and crisply refreshing pilsner brewed in 1928 in Havana and now in Miami by its founders. ABV 4.9%

CRAFT PORTFOLIO:

La Tropical, La Original: A refreshing Vienna-style Ámbar lager with underlying notes of honey. Perfectly balanced with noble hops for a clean finish. 4.5% ABV

Nativo Key: A Tropical IPA with exotic notes of mango, passion fruit, pineapple, lemon, and lime that drinks refreshingly easy. 6.1% ABV

Tropi Flaca: A refreshing light lager (88 calories, 3.2 carbs) brewed with all natural ingredients with hints of lemon and citrus for a thirst-quenching finish. Crafted to reduce gluten. 3.9% ABV

About Cerveceria La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical is a Miami craft brewery that celebrates Miami's multicultural heritage and lifestyle. Never forgetting its Cuban soul, La Tropical's mission is to passionately handcraft premium cervezas and other beverages to bring sun, fun and rhythm to the lives of people everywhere. With sustainability at its core, Jardines La Tropical collects rain water to water its gardens. Our state-of-the-art Cervecería also uses spunding valves in its fermentation system to capture CO2, minimizing our carbon footprint. In partnership with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, La Tropical helps to raise awareness and funds for "The Million Orchid Project" to restore nearly extinct native orchids within the South Florida environment. For more information, visit www.cervecerialatropical.com

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage LLC (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, ciders, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, Erdinger, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Captain Lawrence, Innis & Gunn, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, DAURA and DAURA IPA, Czechvar, Dewey Crush, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Visit www.unitedstatesbeverage.com

