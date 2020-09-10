U.S. biological research lab confirms SARS-CoV-2 virus levels reduced within minutes by material in a new protective face mask

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently completed tests in the United States at the Colorado State University Biological Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) research laboratory have demonstrated, for the first time, that the surface material of a new face mask can eliminate more than 99.99 percent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain within 30 minutes. No other face mask material has demonstrated this capability to date.

Based on the research, 99.57 percent of the virus was neutralized within 10 minutes, when compared to the control material, which lacked the antiviral component. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID-19.

The material used in the face masks, constructed with the proven and patented antiviral material, is designed to battle the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Named the "Virus Buster" in the marketplace, several different models of the face mask are being sold throughout the world. The manufacturer is a Korean company named MediFiber.

Reducing the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus activity on the face mask could make it less likely that wearers will infect themselves by coming into contact with the virus while removing their masks and accidentally touching their mouths, noses or eyes.

The masks are intended to provide two-way protection. They are designed to protect the wearer from virus droplets that might land on the surface of the wearer's mask. The antiviral material, known as "CAZ," is also potentially capable of deactivating viral droplets from being exhaled by anyone infected by COVID-19 illness.

The tests at Colorado State University's BSL-3 laboratory were arranged for the manufacturer by Coppermedics, a sales and marketing consultancy focused on copper's public health potential. The CSU team did not conduct any particle filtration efficiency tests on the material.

The Virus Buster product line is currently being represented in six countries:

In the United States: By Coppermedics, which can be reached online at Coppermedics.com, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-310-993-9929.

In France: [email protected]

In Germany: [email protected]

In the United Kingdom: [email protected]

In Japan: [email protected]

In Korea : [email protected] or by phone at 82-70-4152-7072

The Virus Buster face masks are intended for frontline workers, employees of large organizations, staff and residents of care-giving institutions and members of the public.

Tests of the copper-containing CAZ material were performed at the BSL-3 laboratory at Colorado State University at Fort Collins, under the direction of Nicole Kruh-Garcia, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology. The testing was performed according to protocols specified in ISO 18184:2019, an international standard for determining the antiviral activity of textiles.

The tests demonstrated that 99.57 percent of the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus deposited on the copper ion-bonded material was inactivated in 10 minutes, and that more than 99.999 percent was inactivated within 30 minutes.

"Based on this laboratory testing, MediFiber believes that the Virus Buster face mask offers a new high level of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain which causes the COVID-19 illness," said Jungku Woo, CEO of MediFiber.

Two models of the Virus Buster mask, which utilize this antiviral CAZ material, are now available to order: the "Folder Mask 3-D" and the "Wrinkle Mask – medical / dental / surgical style."

The Virus Buster mask is comprised of four layers of material: the tested outer antiviral layer which includes copper ion-bonded fiber; a virus protection layer containing a nano membrane filter; a support layer; and an innermost skin care layer.

Further information about pricing, delivery, features and benefits of these face masks and a detailed explanation of the lab tests are available, via the indicated sales representative in each listed country.

MediFiber also manufactures air filters comprised of the same antiviral CAZ material tested, intended to eliminate coronavirus circulating in the air conditioning systems in office buildings, classrooms, medical facilities, factories and other large spaces.

Notice and Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or comparable health authorities in the European Union or the United Kingdom. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

