US BioTek Laboratories Expands Diagnostic Testing Portfolio with Acquisition of RealTime Laboratories

SHORELINE, Wash., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories ("US BioTek"), a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and CAP accredited laboratory, announces the acquisition of Dallas, TX-based RealTime Laboratories ("RealTime"), a pioneer in the field of mycotoxin testing. The transaction expands the capabilities, expertise, and geographic footprint of the combined organization, providing more testing options to customers and accelerating the development of new diagnostic tests.

Founded in 2005, RealTime is a CAP and CLIA accredited clinical and environmental diagnostic laboratory that specializes in testing for and identifying hazardous toxins from mold (mycotoxins) in humans, houses and animals, as well as infectious diseases. It has earned a reputation for having the most accurate and comprehensive mycotoxin test on the market. The acquisition will enable US BioTek to incorporate RealTime Laboratories' state-of-the-art technology and expertise into its offerings.

"We are excited to welcome RealTime to the US BioTek family, said Jack Frausing, CEO of US BioTek Laboratories. "By joining forces, we can provide our clients with a more comprehensive suite of diagnostic testing services. It will also position us for continued growth, innovation, and expansion of our test portfolio in the years to come. We are confident that it will benefit our clients, their patients, and our employees."

Dave Murcott, CEO of RealTime Laboratories, shared his positive outlook on the acquisition, stating, "This marks an exciting opportunity for RealTime and its employees. By combining forces with another leading provider of specialty medical testing services, it allows us the ability to expand our services and reach a wider audience. We are committed to providing our employees with new opportunities for growth and development, and we believe that this will help us achieve that goal."

The two laboratories will continue operations at their respective locations in Seattle and Dallas.

About US BioTek Laboratories

US BioTek Laboratories is a leading provider of diagnostic testing services committed to delivering accurate and reliable results to healthcare professionals and patients. With a focus on innovation and excellence, USB continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

About RealTime

RealTime Laboratories is a pioneer in mycotoxin testing, offering the most accurate and comprehensive tests on the market. With a commitment to advancing medical testing services, RTL has played a crucial role in enhancing diagnostic capabilities for healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

