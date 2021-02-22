U.S. Birth Rates Are The Lowest in 35 Years

News provided by

QuoteWizard

Feb 22, 2021, 07:00 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report analyzing birth rates across the nation. It was found that the national average is the lowest it's been in 35 years.

The financial, economic and social stresses of the pandemic have many people less concerned with family planning and more concerned with making ends meet. It's still unclear when the pandemic will end, making it difficult for anyone to plan for the long term, but if past birth trends continue, we should see birth rates drop further in 2021.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-where-birth-rates-decreased-most

Key Findings:

  • Over 40% of women changed their plans for parenthood due to COVID-19.
  • Wyoming, Alaska and Vermont saw the largest birth declines from 2014 to 2019.
  • The national birth rate has decreased 1% annually since 2014.
  • Eight states saw a decline of more than 10% in births.
  • As unemployment increases by 1%, birth rates drop by 1%.

State Rankings on Provisional Birth Change 2014-2019

Rank

State

Births Change 2014-2019 (%)

2019 Births




1

Wyoming

-14.7%

6,565

2

Alaska

-13.8%

9,822

3

Vermont

-12.5%

5,361

4

New Mexico

-11.9%

22,960

5

Illinois

-11.6%

140,128

6

California

-11.2%

446,479

7

Montana

-10.9%

11,079

8

West Virginia

-10.7%

18,136

9

Kansas

-9.8%

35,395

10

Hawaii

-9.5%

16,797

11

Arizona

-8.6%

79,375

12

Louisiana

-8.6%

58,941

13

Utah

-8.5%

46,826

14

Oregon

-8.1%

41,858

15

North Dakota

-8.0%

10,454

16

Oklahoma

-7.9%

49,143

17

Nebraska

-7.6%

24,755

18

Maine

-7.2%

11,779

19

New York

-7.2%

221,539

20

South Dakota

-6.8%

11,449

21

Rhode Island

-6.0%

10,175

22

Wisconsin

-5.8%

63,270

23

Virginia

-5.7%

97,429

24

Michigan

-5.7%

107,886

25

Pennsylvania

-5.6%

134,230

26

Connecticut

-5.6%

34,258

27

Minnesota

-5.5%

66,027

28

Texas

-5.5%

377,599

29

Kentucky

-5.5%

53,069

30

Mississippi

-5.4%

36,636

31

Iowa

-5.1%

37,649

32

Maryland

-5.1%

70,178

33

Arkansas

-5.1%

36,564

34

Colorado

-4.5%

62,869

35

Missouri

-4.3%

72,127

36

Washington

-4.2%

84,895

37

Massachusetts

-3.9%

69,117

38

Indiana

-3.8%

80,859

39

New Hampshire

-3.8%

11,839

40

Delaware

-3.7%

10,562

41

New Jersey

-3.6%

99,585

42

Ohio

-3.6%

134,461

43

Idaho

-3.6%

22,063

44

Georgia

-3.5%

126,371

45

Nevada

-2.2%

35,072

46

North Carolina

-1.9%

118,725

47

Tennessee

-1.4%

80,450

48

Alabama

-1.4%

58,615

49

South Carolina

-1.0%

57,038

50

Florida

0.0%

220,002

United States

-6.3%

3,738,461

Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC National Center for Health Statistics' provisional number of births. To rank states that have seen the biggest decreases in child births, we found the change of provisional births over a five-year period from 2014 to 2019. States with the biggest decreases in births were ranked closer to 1, and states with smaller decreases were ranked closer to 50.

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

Media Contacts:

Emily: [email protected]
Nathan: [email protected]
Elli: [email protected]

Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/health-insurance/typical-pregnancy-costs 

SOURCE QuoteWizard

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

Also from this source

Southern States see the Greatest Disparities Between Healthcare...

Top States for Vaccinating Against COVID-19 After Initial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics