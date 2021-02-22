U.S. Birth Rates Are The Lowest in 35 Years
SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report analyzing birth rates across the nation. It was found that the national average is the lowest it's been in 35 years.
The financial, economic and social stresses of the pandemic have many people less concerned with family planning and more concerned with making ends meet. It's still unclear when the pandemic will end, making it difficult for anyone to plan for the long term, but if past birth trends continue, we should see birth rates drop further in 2021.
To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-where-birth-rates-decreased-most
Key Findings:
- Over 40% of women changed their plans for parenthood due to COVID-19.
- Wyoming, Alaska and Vermont saw the largest birth declines from 2014 to 2019.
- The national birth rate has decreased 1% annually since 2014.
- Eight states saw a decline of more than 10% in births.
- As unemployment increases by 1%, birth rates drop by 1%.
State Rankings on Provisional Birth Change 2014-2019
|
Rank
|
State
|
Births Change 2014-2019 (%)
|
2019 Births
|
1
|
Wyoming
|
-14.7%
|
6,565
|
2
|
Alaska
|
-13.8%
|
9,822
|
3
|
Vermont
|
-12.5%
|
5,361
|
4
|
New Mexico
|
-11.9%
|
22,960
|
5
|
Illinois
|
-11.6%
|
140,128
|
6
|
California
|
-11.2%
|
446,479
|
7
|
Montana
|
-10.9%
|
11,079
|
8
|
West Virginia
|
-10.7%
|
18,136
|
9
|
Kansas
|
-9.8%
|
35,395
|
10
|
Hawaii
|
-9.5%
|
16,797
|
11
|
Arizona
|
-8.6%
|
79,375
|
12
|
Louisiana
|
-8.6%
|
58,941
|
13
|
Utah
|
-8.5%
|
46,826
|
14
|
Oregon
|
-8.1%
|
41,858
|
15
|
North Dakota
|
-8.0%
|
10,454
|
16
|
Oklahoma
|
-7.9%
|
49,143
|
17
|
Nebraska
|
-7.6%
|
24,755
|
18
|
Maine
|
-7.2%
|
11,779
|
19
|
New York
|
-7.2%
|
221,539
|
20
|
South Dakota
|
-6.8%
|
11,449
|
21
|
Rhode Island
|
-6.0%
|
10,175
|
22
|
Wisconsin
|
-5.8%
|
63,270
|
23
|
Virginia
|
-5.7%
|
97,429
|
24
|
Michigan
|
-5.7%
|
107,886
|
25
|
Pennsylvania
|
-5.6%
|
134,230
|
26
|
Connecticut
|
-5.6%
|
34,258
|
27
|
Minnesota
|
-5.5%
|
66,027
|
28
|
Texas
|
-5.5%
|
377,599
|
29
|
Kentucky
|
-5.5%
|
53,069
|
30
|
Mississippi
|
-5.4%
|
36,636
|
31
|
Iowa
|
-5.1%
|
37,649
|
32
|
Maryland
|
-5.1%
|
70,178
|
33
|
Arkansas
|
-5.1%
|
36,564
|
34
|
Colorado
|
-4.5%
|
62,869
|
35
|
Missouri
|
-4.3%
|
72,127
|
36
|
Washington
|
-4.2%
|
84,895
|
37
|
Massachusetts
|
-3.9%
|
69,117
|
38
|
Indiana
|
-3.8%
|
80,859
|
39
|
New Hampshire
|
-3.8%
|
11,839
|
40
|
Delaware
|
-3.7%
|
10,562
|
41
|
New Jersey
|
-3.6%
|
99,585
|
42
|
Ohio
|
-3.6%
|
134,461
|
43
|
Idaho
|
-3.6%
|
22,063
|
44
|
Georgia
|
-3.5%
|
126,371
|
45
|
Nevada
|
-2.2%
|
35,072
|
46
|
North Carolina
|
-1.9%
|
118,725
|
47
|
Tennessee
|
-1.4%
|
80,450
|
48
|
Alabama
|
-1.4%
|
58,615
|
49
|
South Carolina
|
-1.0%
|
57,038
|
50
|
Florida
|
0.0%
|
220,002
|
United States
|
-6.3%
|
3,738,461
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC National Center for Health Statistics' provisional number of births. To rank states that have seen the biggest decreases in child births, we found the change of provisional births over a five-year period from 2014 to 2019. States with the biggest decreases in births were ranked closer to 1, and states with smaller decreases were ranked closer to 50.
