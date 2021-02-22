U.S. Birth Rates Are The Lowest in 35 Years

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, published a report analyzing birth rates across the nation. It was found that the national average is the lowest it's been in 35 years.

The financial, economic and social stresses of the pandemic have many people less concerned with family planning and more concerned with making ends meet. It's still unclear when the pandemic will end, making it difficult for anyone to plan for the long term, but if past birth trends continue, we should see birth rates drop further in 2021.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-where-birth-rates-decreased-most

Key Findings:

Over 40% of women changed their plans for parenthood due to COVID-19.

Wyoming , Alaska and Vermont saw the largest birth declines from 2014 to 2019.

, and saw the largest birth declines from 2014 to 2019. The national birth rate has decreased 1% annually since 2014.

Eight states saw a decline of more than 10% in births.

As unemployment increases by 1%, birth rates drop by 1%.

State Rankings on Provisional Birth Change 2014-2019

Rank State Births Change 2014-2019 (%) 2019 Births







1 Wyoming -14.7% 6,565 2 Alaska -13.8% 9,822 3 Vermont -12.5% 5,361 4 New Mexico -11.9% 22,960 5 Illinois -11.6% 140,128 6 California -11.2% 446,479 7 Montana -10.9% 11,079 8 West Virginia -10.7% 18,136 9 Kansas -9.8% 35,395 10 Hawaii -9.5% 16,797 11 Arizona -8.6% 79,375 12 Louisiana -8.6% 58,941 13 Utah -8.5% 46,826 14 Oregon -8.1% 41,858 15 North Dakota -8.0% 10,454 16 Oklahoma -7.9% 49,143 17 Nebraska -7.6% 24,755 18 Maine -7.2% 11,779 19 New York -7.2% 221,539 20 South Dakota -6.8% 11,449 21 Rhode Island -6.0% 10,175 22 Wisconsin -5.8% 63,270 23 Virginia -5.7% 97,429 24 Michigan -5.7% 107,886 25 Pennsylvania -5.6% 134,230 26 Connecticut -5.6% 34,258 27 Minnesota -5.5% 66,027 28 Texas -5.5% 377,599 29 Kentucky -5.5% 53,069 30 Mississippi -5.4% 36,636 31 Iowa -5.1% 37,649 32 Maryland -5.1% 70,178 33 Arkansas -5.1% 36,564 34 Colorado -4.5% 62,869 35 Missouri -4.3% 72,127 36 Washington -4.2% 84,895 37 Massachusetts -3.9% 69,117 38 Indiana -3.8% 80,859 39 New Hampshire -3.8% 11,839 40 Delaware -3.7% 10,562 41 New Jersey -3.6% 99,585 42 Ohio -3.6% 134,461 43 Idaho -3.6% 22,063 44 Georgia -3.5% 126,371 45 Nevada -2.2% 35,072 46 North Carolina -1.9% 118,725 47 Tennessee -1.4% 80,450 48 Alabama -1.4% 58,615 49 South Carolina -1.0% 57,038 50 Florida 0.0% 220,002

United States -6.3% 3,738,461

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed the CDC National Center for Health Statistics' provisional number of births. To rank states that have seen the biggest decreases in child births, we found the change of provisional births over a five-year period from 2014 to 2019. States with the biggest decreases in births were ranked closer to 1, and states with smaller decreases were ranked closer to 50.

