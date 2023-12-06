US blockchain company, Constellation Network, Welcomes Leading Experts from Top Enterprises and U.S. Government Agencies to their Enterprise Advisory Board.

News provided by

Constellation Network, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, a trailblazing US blockchain enterprise, proudly unveils its Enterprise Advisory Board, marking a significant stride in expanding its influence across commercial, enterprise, and federal sectors. This board, comprising distinguished leaders from diverse backgrounds, underscores Constellation's commitment to innovation and security, notably as the first blockchain to develop secure communications for the US Department of Defense.

The board members, selected for their expertise and visionary leadership, include:

Erik Bethel, a global finance expert with significant public and private sector experience, including a pivotal role at the World Bank. His insights into blockchain and AI technologies are invaluable for advancing Constellation's strategic objectives.

Michael Sandoval, a former Microsoft executive and current CEO of AI Research Corporation, brings a wealth of experience in AI, cybersecurity, and technological architecture, enhancing Constellation's approach to secure communications and blockchain technology.

Alan Boehme, with over 25 years in global corporations, including H&M and Coca-Cola, offers a deep understanding of emerging technologies. His expertise will be pivotal in guiding Constellation's technological innovations and applications across industries.

Art Seabolt, a technology specialist with four decades of experience, including senior executive roles, contributes his knowledge in large-scale data management and technology innovation, crucial for Constellation's big data and blockchain initiatives.

Ken Spedden, recognized by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy for his technological innovations, brings a unique perspective on applying technology to complex societal and security challenges. His experience in inter-agency collaboration and technology application bolsters Constellation's mission in leveraging blockchain for wide-ranging societal and national security needs.

The formation of this board is a testament to Constellation Network's dedication to harnessing Web3 technology for addressing global and industry-specific challenges. This initiative is a key component of Constellation's strategy to pioneer blockchain applications that are secure, scalable, and transformative.

For more details about these advisors and their contribution to Constellation Network's vision, visit https://constellationnetwork.io/team.

About Constellation Network, Inc.
Constellation Network is a dynamic force in blockchain, offering an open-source framework for business development. The assembly of this board is a decisive move in solidifying Constellation's position as a leader in blockchain.

Twitter: @conste11ation 

SOURCE Constellation Network, Inc.

