U.S. Boiler Market Value to Reach Over $4.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Boiler Market is anticipated to cross an annual installation of 107 thousand units by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Adoption of stringent federal regulations to reduce GHG emissions from industrial and commercial establishments is fueling the adoption of advanced boiler systems.

Some major findings of the U.S. boiler market report include:

The U.S. boiler market is projected to achieve over a 3.3% CAGR up to 2025, impelled by stringent emission reduction norms.

The demand for boiler systems is increasing due to their benefits, such as low fuel consumption and high-energy efficiency.

Positive outlook toward the chemical and refining sector across the West South Central region is anticipated to drive the U.S. boiler market growth.

The rising demand for low-cost systems across the manufacturing and food processing industry is expected to augment the industry's growth.

Major players operating in the U.S. boiler market include Babcock & Wilcox, Weil McLain, Fulton, Miura, and Clayton amongst others.

Companies are integrating digital & IoT systems aimed toward effective system monitoring and control to gain a competitive advantage over other industry participants.

Industrial facility owners across the U.S. are replacing legacy systems with new boiler units to offer reliable and efficient performance during the manufacturing/production process.

Low initial cost and easy installation are some of the key underlying factors driving the demand for non-condensing boilers. In addition, the ability of these systems to operate under extreme climatic conditions is further driving the product demand. However, non-condensing units are increasingly being replaced by condensing boilers, especially across commercial applications, which may inhibit business growth.

The shifting trends toward the adoption of cleaner fuels have propelled the installation of gas-fired boiler systems. The region is characterized by the presence of robust distribution channels and networks for natural gas supply and abundant fuel availability. In addition, the government has adopted stern emission standards to reduce carbon footprint across key energy-intensive industries, thereby providing increased opportunities for product installation.

Browse key industry insights spread across 1,340 pages with 2,876 market data tables and 51 figures and charts from the report, "U.S. Boiler Market By Fuel (Natural Gas, Oil, Coal, Others), By Capacity (0.3 – 2.5 MMBtu/hr, 2.5 – 10 MMBtu/hr, 10 – 50 MMBtu/hr, 50 – 100 MMBtu/hr, 100 – 250 MMBtu/hr, > 250 MMBtu/hr), By Technology (Condensing, Non-Condensing), By Product (Hot Water, Steam), By Application (Commercial {Offices, Warehouse & Storage, Retail, Education, Lodgings, Public Assembly, Healthcare, Others}, Industrial { Food processing, Pulp & Paper, Chemical, Refining, Primary Metal, Others}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019–2025," in detail, along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-boiler-market

Increasing applications of specialty chemicals, supported by the export-oriented nature of the chemical sector, is driving the installation of boilers. The U.S. chemical industry is one of the key contributors to the national economic growth, accounting for nearly 25% of the GDP in 2018. Robust global demand for bulk chemicals, along with rising domestic consumption, has resulted in an increased investment toward capacity enhancements, which will further boost the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

Positive economic outlook across the South Atlantic region has reinforced industries to increase investments toward the establishment of new industrial facilities to meet the growing demand for manufactured goods. Industry participants across the region are focusing on the adoption of advanced boiler systems capable of supporting multiple production and manufacturing processes to optimize fuel consumption and increase their operating profit margin.

Companies are making multiple investments in the development of new industrial facilities and centers. The industry is witnessing a huge demand for new boiler units across several verticals. The players are focusing on the expansion of their output capacity to sustain the intensifying competition and cater to the rising demand for the replacement of conventional boiler systems.

Companies are focusing on the integration of digital systems to meet the growing demand for remote monitoring and control of boiler operations. In addition, increased focus on energy optimization across industrial and commercial facilities has led to the introduction of new boilers with condensing technology.

