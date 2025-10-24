U.S. Boiler Unveils State-of-the-Art Condensing Center of Excellence Expansion in Lancaster, Cementing Commitment to American Manufacturing and Job Growth

Investment Solidifies Lancaster's Role as a Hub for Next-Generation, High-Efficiency Heating Solutions

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Boiler Company, a subsidiary of Burnham Holdings and a key American manufacturer of high-efficiency heating equipment, today celebrated the official opening of its new Condensing Center of Excellence (CCE) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its expanded manufacturing facility in Lancaster, PA.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion represents a substantial investment in the region and is dedicated to the exclusive production of the company's most advanced, energy-efficient boiler technology, including the flagship Alta boiler line. Lancaster has been part of Burnham Holdings and its' subsidiaries success for more than 100 years and this facility upgrade, supported in part by crucial funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, reinforces Lancaster's position as a hub for cutting-edge climate solutions and manufacturing jobs. The event, which included facility tours for local and state officials, community partners, and employees, marked a significant milestone for U.S. manufacturing in the state.

"This expansion is more than just a new building; it's an investment in the future of Pennsylvania manufacturing and a firm commitment to the Lancaster community," said Chris Drew, President and CEO of Burnham Holdings, U.S. Boiler's parent company. "By dedicating this center to producing our most advanced line of high-efficiency products, we are securing new jobs, strengthening the local economic base, and ensuring we deliver reliable, American-made quality to our customers."

The CCE is designed to enhance U.S. Boiler's technological leadership in the North American heating market. The new production space allows the company to rapidly innovate and meet the growing demand for next-generation condensing boilers that help consumers and businesses significantly reduce energy consumption and environmental impact.

"The Condensing Center of Excellence is the future of high-efficiency climate solutions," emphasized Keith Diller, President of U.S. Boiler. "We are proud that our world-class Alta boiler—a high efficiency condensing boiler that is unique in the global marketplace—is engineered and manufactured exclusively by our skilled workforce right here in Lancaster. We are driving local job creation, economic growth, and an advanced manufacturing workforce right here in Pennsylvania."

Following the official ceremony, attendees toured the CCE, which features advanced technologies and processes designed to maximize production efficiency and workspace ergonomics.

"We engineered this expansion for maximum production stability and quality control," added Paul Spradling, VP of Operations for Burnham Holdings. "We capitalized on the opportunity to bring more work right here to Lancaster. The seamless execution of this project ensures we can continue to serve our customers with confidence, relying on our talented local team to maintain the high standards U.S. Boiler is known for."

About U.S. Boiler Company

U.S. Boiler Company is a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency cast iron and condensing boilers for residential and commercial heating applications. Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, U.S. Boiler has a deep-rooted commitment to innovation, quality, and American-made manufacturing excellence, providing dependable and energy-saving heating solutions for the North American market.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.

BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA." For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.