US Border Crisis Worsens, Stinky Tent City Grows

See the latest story at https://newsblaze.com/issues/immigration/border-migration-crisis_180258/

"I was heartbroken to see so many innocent unaccompanied minor children lured to the border by U.S. policy," said John Pierce, a free speech lawyer who defends people's constitutional rights and visited the tent city to support the work of Churches in Action.

"I have visited Mexico delivering provisions to Tijuana shelters for three decades, but this is the worst migration crisis I've seen," noted Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez, founder and president of Churches in Action. "Sadly, people in need were given false hope and now their suffering is devastating."

"We do whatever it takes to be there for those in need, no matter who they are or where they come from, because we are all one," said Maytal, on behalf of the Tikun Olam Jewish community that provided the food.

Nurit Greenger spoke to many people in the foul-smelling tent city, all seeking a chance at the American dream. Her NewsBlaze story documents the horrors of the camp as well as the good people and local officials keeping the men, women and children alive.

"The story of Churches in Action and their partners who work to provide food and supplies for these misplaced people is heartwarming," journalist Nurit Greenger says, "but the bigger stories are written in the faces of those who risk everything for a chance of freedom in the USA."

Greenger is available for interviews or to provide more information for stories for use by other media. Additional exclusive high resolution photos inside the tent city are also available free of charge for media stories: contact NewsBlaze Editor at [email protected] or call +1 775 241 8446.

For more information and other story ideas, visit https://newsblaze.com/issues/immigration/border-migration-crisis_180258/

https://newsblaze.com/world/israel/global-migration-catastrophe_158740/

NewsBlaze promotes its brand through exclusive stories that interest readers from around the world.

Contact: Alan Gray [email protected] +1 775 241 8446

SOURCE NewsBlaze

Related Links

https://newsblaze.com

