US Bread & Bakery Product Demand to Increase 2.3% Annually in Nominal Terms to 2022

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for bread and bakery products at the manufacturer level is forecast to rise 2.3% annually in nominal terms through 2022, according to Bread & Bakery Products: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increasing product offerings with a healthier profile (such as whole grain options) or novelty will drive demand in value terms. Population and income growth will also boost sales. A salient contributor to frozen cake and pastry advances will be the increasing use of frozen baked goods by foodservice providers as consumer spending for on-premise meals continues to grow. However, market maturity and ongoing concern over the nutritional content of conventional bread and bakery products will curb additional growth.

US demand for bread – the largest segment – is forecast to see healthy increases through 2022. Demand growth will stem from increasing product offerings featuring healthier ingredients, as well as organic, all-natural, and gluten-free claims.

These and other key insights are featured in Bread & Bakery Products: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US bread and bakery product demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

bread

rolls

non-frozen cakes and pastries

frozen cakes and pastries

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

Bread and rolls include both frozen and non-frozen products. Retailing for immediate consumption is excluded from this report. Re-exports of bread and bakery products are excluded from demand and trade figures.

