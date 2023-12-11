US Breast Pumps Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Growth Powered by Technological Innovations and Increased Workforce Participation of Women Through 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Breast Pumps Market outlook to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of the US Breast Pumps Market is undergoing a significant transformation, as reflected in the latest market analysis. Fueled by an array of factors including rising birth rates, greater workforce participation of women, heightened awareness of breastfeeding benefits, and the continued expansion of e-commerce, this sector is poised for promising growth.

This comprehensive study reveals a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2022 to 2028, indicating a robust expansion trajectory. At the core of this growth are technological advancements that have led to more sophisticated, user-friendly breastfeeding solutions coupled with a strong emphasis on women's health and career development.

Crucial Market Dynamics:

The rise in birth rates is directly contributing to escalated demand in the breastfeeding solutions space, as evidenced by the statistics from 2021 that illustrate a 1% increase in births from the previous year. Concurrently, the surge of women in the workforce - standing at 55% in 2022 - has led to an uptick in the need for breast pumps, supporting the dual demands of professional life and motherhood.

With 83.2% of infants initiating breastfeeding, according to current data, and 24.9% breastfed exclusively for the first six months, the growing knowledge of breastfeeding's health benefits is playing a significant role in shaping market trends. Additionally, the burgeoning online e-commerce sector continues to revolutionize access to and knowledge about breast pumps.

In the competitive arena, prominent players such as Philips Avent, Medela AG, Ameda Inc., and Spectra Baby USA are among the leading forces. Their contribution, alongside the rise of innovative startups, is refining the market's landscape.

Key Segmentation Insights:

The study offers an in-depth segmentation of the market by technology type, end-user industry, and geography, providing valuable insights into the currents shaping the industry:

  • Technology Type: Electric breast pumps lead the segment, favored for their convenience and efficiency.
  • End-User Industry: The parenting and maternity sector takes precedence, driven by the pressing needs of breastfeeding mothers.
  • Geography: The northern region exhibits dominance, reflective of its dense population and high workforce participation among women.

Future Perspectives:

The outlook for the US Breast Pumps Market remains highly optimistic. As smart technology and wearable breast pumps rise to prominence, new dimensions of convenience and efficiency are expected to unfold. The role of e-commerce is set to remain vital, continuing to enable informed consumer decisions through sophisticated online platforms.

With a focus on improved accessibility and the integration of health insurance coverage, the market is adapting to meet the needs of a wider demographic. It is anticipated that collaborative efforts between all stakeholders - manufacturers, healthcare providers, and lactation consultants - will further amplify the market's potential, setting the stage for significant expansion over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. US Breast Pumps Market Overview
2.1 Taxonomy of the Market
2.2 Industry Value Chain
2.3 Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for the Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of the US Breast Pumps Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of the US Breast Pumps Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Breast Pumps Market
2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. US Breast Pumps Market Size, 2017-2022

4. US Breast Pumps Market Segmentation
4.1 By Technology Type, 2017-2022
4.2 By End User Industry, 2017-2022
4.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South), 2017-2022

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
5.3 Company Profiles

  • Philips Avent
  • Medela
  • Ameda
  • Spectra Baby USA
  • BabyBuddha
  • Willow Pump

6. US Breast Pumps Market Future Market Size, 2022-2028

7. US Breast Pumps Market Future Market Segmentation
7.1 By Technology Type, 2022-2028
7.2 By End-User Industry, 2022-2028
7.3 By Regional Split (North/East/West/South), 2022-2028

8. Analyst Recommendations

