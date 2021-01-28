U.S. Bridge Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Bridge , a leader in the engineering, manufacturing and construction of steel bridges globally, today announced that the Company has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally-recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) . The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach.

U.S. Bridge ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#C2021-00162) was issued by Perry Johnson Registrars , an internationally-accredited management systems certification body. The scope of U.S. Bridge's certification includes the engineering, Material Procurement, and Fabrication of: Steel Bridges , Structural Steel Railing , and Miscellaneous Steel Products. Activities at U.S. Bridge's corporate headquarters (201 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge, OH 43725 United States) are included in the scope of certification.

"Every bridge that U.S. Bridge manufactures is designed and built to the highest quality standards," said U.S. Bridge's CEO Dan Rogovin. "Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is confirmation of our demonstrated and ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and safety."

For more information on the entire product line of U.S. Bridge, visit their website: usbridge.com .

