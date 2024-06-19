U.S Business Delegation Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Business and innovation leaders from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas joined the TSX U.S. team to open the market and celebrate the cross-border connectivity between U.S. companies, investors, and the Canadian capital markets.

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange continue to rank among the leading global exchanges for international listings, with the U.S. as the biggest source of new international listings for the Canadian markets.

