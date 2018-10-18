US Business Funding Announces Record Earnings for 2017 and an Even Better Pace for 2018 Earnings

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US Business Funding ("US Business Funding" or the "Company"), a leader in small business funding, working capital and equipment leasing and financing, announced unaudited funding results for 2017 and revenue results through the third quarter of 2018.

In 2017, US Business Funding funded a record amount of deals totaling $102 million in small business loans, equipment financing and working capital lines. This total included over 1,100 customers and transactions. In comparing 2017 to 2016, the Company saw a 166.76 percent increase in originated loans from the prior year. The average loan size for US Business Funding loans came to a total of $90,717.55.

From 2017 to 2018, US Business Funding also saw record revenue growth in its business. In comparing the first half of 2017 to the first half of 2018, US Business Funding generated $89 million in revenue vs. $37 million in 2017, a 239 percent increase. The Company is on pace to exceed the previous highest full-year revenue by over 100 percent.

US Business Funding achieved its increase in revenue year-over-year through new and repeat clients that took advantage of the Company's lending products and equipment leasing and financing services. The top four industries that US Business Funding services fall under manufacturing, retail, medical and construction.

US Business Funding's CEO Peter Ribeiro had the following to say: "We have been able to grow at a rapid pace due to our proprietary marketing technology that gives us unlimited leads with a very low cost-per-acquisition compared to the competitors we have in the market. At the same time, we have developed a lot of strategic partnerships on the equipment and working capital side of the business that has given us a great boost. We anticipate these growth figures to continue to climb as we scale the business."

The Company expects to see additional growth in the following years due to their high rate of repeat customers and their focus on customer-centric and professional service.

About US Business Funding

US Business Funding is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, and provides small business loans, working capital and equipment leases to new and established businesses. US Business Funding is one of the top business funding companies in Southern California and the entire nation.

For more information about US Business Funding, visit www.usbfund.com.

