US CAN STARTUP Founder Shun Ma Announces Strategic Expansion into North American Deep Tech with Key Investments in Kalino Bio and AllScale.io

Former "Top 10 International Youth Maker" brings cross-border incubation expertise to accelerate AI, Biotech, and Fintech ventures in Vancouver and Silicon Valley.

VANCOUVER, BC and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US CAN STARTUP, a leading cross-border incubation platform and venture capital firm, today announced a series of strategic investments in high-growth North American startups, including Kalino Bio and AllScale.io. This move marks a significant milestone for the firm's founder, Shun Ma, as he expands his "impact incubation" model from Asia to the global stage.

Visionary Leadership: Shun Ma, Founder and CEO of US CAN STARTUP, outlines his strategic vision for cross-border incubation. During the event, Ma announced key investments in portfolio companies including Kalino Bio and AllScale.io. Bridging Ecosystems: US CAN STARTUP hosts its 2025 Demo Day in Vancouver, connecting high-growth Asian and North American deep tech ventures with strategic capital and resources.

Leveraging a decade of experience in entrepreneurship education and venture capital, Mr. Ma has positioned US CAN STARTUP as a critical bridge for innovation. The firm recently confirmed its role as a key backer of Kalino Bio, a groundbreaking biotech company founded by Dr. Sherry Zhao developing non-surgical immunocontraceptive solutions for animals, and AllScale.io, a self-custody neobank for micro-businesses founded by serial entrepreneurs Shawn Pang and Leo Wang.

"Our mission is to identify and empower founders who are solving fundamental problems with scalable technology," said Shun Ma, Founder and CEO of US CAN STARTUP. "Companies like Kalino Bio and AllScale represent the future of their respective industries. By providing not just capital, but strategic cross-border resources, we aim to accelerate their path to market leadership."

A Legacy of Innovation Shun Ma's journey in the startup ecosystem is well-documented. Recognized as one of the "Top 10 International Youth Makers" in 2015 by the Cyberspace Administration of China—an honor celebrating the nation's most promising young innovators—Ma has since mentored thousands of entrepreneurs. His current role as a Limited Partner (LP) in the WUTIF Capital (Western Universities Technology Innovation Fund) and Managing Partner in Leading Impact Capital further solidifies his standing in the North American investment community.

"Shun brings a unique combination of operator resilience and investor insight," said Jessica Dai, co-founder of Xlens.ca . "His background as an elite ultra-marathon runner translates directly into his business philosophy—he understands that building a unicorn is an endurance sport, not a sprint."

Through US CAN STARTUP, Ma continues to oversee a diverse portfolio of over 10 companies, including OptHealth.ai, an AI-powered ophthalmic health solution entering the retail market.

About US CAN STARTUP US CAN STARTUP is a premier venture incubation platform dedicated to bridging global strategic resources with North American deep tech opportunities. Founded by Shun Ma, the firm empowers founders in AI, Biotech, and Fintech sectors to accelerate growth through cross-border market access and operational expertise.

