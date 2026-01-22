US CAN STARTUP INC. Fortifies Board with Appointment of Fortune 500 CIO and Yale Legal Expert

Silicon Valley AI Venture Studio establishes "Dual-Pillar" governance structure to accelerate its mission of integrating global elite talent with the U.S. innovation economy.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US CAN STARTUP INC., a premier AI Venture Studio and Technology Accelerator, today announced two significant appointments to its Board of Directors: Mr. Mike Perry as Independent Director (Technology & Security) and Mr. Douglas (Dongxiang) Qi as Independent Director (Legal & Governance).

These appointments mark a strategic milestone in the company's evolution, instituting an institutional-grade governance framework designed to support its rapid expansion in the North American technology ecosystem.

A Fortress of Compliance and Innovation

As US CAN STARTUP INC. scales its "Y-Combinator style" model to identify and transplant top-tier global engineering talent, the Board is prioritized to ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards and operational integrity.

Mike Perry joins the Board bringing decades of enterprise leadership. Formerly the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Security & Compliance Officer at First American Financial Corp , Perry will chair the company's Technology and Compensation Committee, overseeing technical feasibility and operational security.

joins the Board bringing decades of enterprise leadership. Formerly the and at , Perry will chair the company's Technology and Compensation Committee, overseeing technical feasibility and operational security. Douglas Qi, a veteran attorney admitted to the California Bar since 2000, joins as Chair of the Governance Committee. A Yale Law School (J.D.) graduate with deep roots in Silicon Valley, Qi brings over 25 years of experience in corporate law, cross-border transactions, and intellectual property protection.

Leadership Commentary

"Our mission is to seamlessly integrate global innovation with the vitality of the U.S. economy," said Shun Ma, Founder and CEO of US CAN STARTUP INC. "To achieve this, we must operate with unimpeachable integrity. The addition of Mike Perry and Douglas Qi creates a 'Governance Iron Triangle.' Mike's expertise in enterprise security combined with Douglas's profound command of legal compliance ensures that our platform empowers premier talent to build world-class companies within the U.S. ecosystem, strictly adhering to regulatory standards."

About the New Directors

Mike Perry is a seasoned technology executive known for managing complex IT infrastructures for Fortune 500 companies. His expertise ensures that US CAN STARTUP's portfolio companies are built on secure, scalable foundations.

Douglas Qi began his legal career in Silicon Valley during the dot-com boom and has since served as a strategic advisor to multinational corporations. A serial entrepreneur himself, Qi combines a business-owner mindset with the legal rigor of a Yale-educated attorney to navigate complex regulatory landscapes.

About US CAN STARTUP INC.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, US CAN STARTUP INC. is an AI Venture Studio that incubates early-stage technology companies. We serve as a strategic bridge, empowering global talent to access the U.S. market and fostering innovation, job creation, and economic growth within the American private sector.

Media Contact:

Isadora Euzebio

[email protected]

+1 443-448-2135

www.uscanstartup.com

SOURCE US CAN STARTUP INC.