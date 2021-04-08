U.S. Cannabis Sales hit a record $17.5 Billion in 2020 : DRAGON GLASSWARE® introduces a new line of Luxury Barware for Cannabis Enthusiasts.
Apr 08, 2021, 15:27 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Gallup poll, 68% of U.S. adults support legalizing Cannabis, owing to the growing acceptance and popularity of Marijuana. Dragon Glassware's Cannabis Decanter Set offers Cannabisseurs a new way to enjoy and experience Cannabis culture at home.
Product Features
Luxury Cannabis Decanter Set: Featuring a design reminiscent of Cannabis indica, the Decanter holds 25-ounces of your favorite liquor or wine, and is accompanied by two 7-ounce crystal tumblers, a sturdy black base stand, and a complementary funnel for convenient filling.
The Perfect Gift: A stunning addition to any glassware collection or as an essential bar accessory and comes in ready-to-present luxury gift packaging.
High Quality Glass: Crystal clear, lead-free, high quality glass that is dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer safe. Suitable for daily use and cleans easily.
MSRP: $79.99
Launch Date: April 20, 2021
About Dragon Glassware
Based out of northern California, Dragon Glassware® is a boutique, designer glassware company offering a variety of handmade, artisan glassware and accessories for the home and kitchen. They design, develop and manufacture products for tea, coffee, whiskey, wine, beer, spirits and much more.
Most recently their best selling Martini Glasses have been seen on an episode of HBO's Westworld, as well as their Diamond Whiskey Glasses featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers, BuzzFeed, Business Insider, and more.
Source: Gallup poll
CONTACT: Priscilla Manzo, [email protected].
SOURCE Dragon Glassware
Share this article