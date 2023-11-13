U.S. Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco Group and National Beverage

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages in the U.S. through 2027" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market research report on the number-two beverage category goes way beyond the headlines to examine trends and top companies' strategies in a segment that has been under extreme competitive pressure from all sides. From its fall from its traditional number one spot to its more recent achievements in key select metrics, this report examines all aspects of this huge and varied beverage segment. It offers reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or those competing against, CSDs.

The market study provides up-to-date statistics on leading brands, packaging, quarterly growth and channels of distribution. It also offers data on regional markets, pricing, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections, the impact of the pandemic and more.

As CSD marketers shift their strategies and innovate to meet challenges brought on by changing consumer trends, carbonated beverages will continue to be a segment to watch.

The report provides essential information on category volume, retail dollar and wholesale dollar sales, and per capita consumption figures. BMC's research provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category. Multiple facets of the CSD market, including regional data, volume by package type and fountain volume as well as volume by distribution channel and flavor type, are covered in this industry report.

Advertising expenditures are broken down by 18 media types and demographic data are included, along with statistics regarding the premium CSD and private label segments. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users of this data-driven market research report get a thorough understanding of all aspects of the CSD market including:

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the CSD market.

Data comparing packaged versus fountain volume from both a national and regional standpoint.

Volume, share and growth of overall and packaged diet versus regular CSD marketplace.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco and National Beverage Corporation, Talking Rain, Jarritos, Zevia, Carolina Beverage , Nestle NA, Cascade, Big Red,etc.

Data include volume and growth and market share statistics for key companies and their brands.

High end brand coverage includes Sparkling Ice, San Pellegrino CSD, IZZE, Zevia, IBC, Spindrift, Reeds, Boylan's, Stewart's, Hansen's Natural Sodas (w/Blue Sky), Bai Bubbles, Fever Tree, Steas, Jones Soda , Caleb's/Stubborn/Lemon Lemon, Dr Enuf, Q Mixers, Ale 8 One, Orangina, Dry Soda, Thoas Kemper , Jeff's Egg Cream

Flavor data, including drill-downs into diet and regular as well as packaged and fountain volume by flavor.

CSD volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading CSD companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key CSD brands and contrasting regular versus diet CSD users.

A look at premium-priced sub-segments and break-out of leading brands.

Data on branded vs. private label CSD segments.

Five-year projections for the carbonated soft drink market and its sub-segments. Includes compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027 for packaged vs. fountain CSDs, regular vs. diet, flavors including break-out by packaged/fountain and diet/regular, regional fountain and packaged volume, distribution channels, CSD volume by container type, as well as national brand vs. private label CSD volume.

Key Topics Covered:

The U.S. Carbonated Soft Drink Market

Carbonated Soft Drinks Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2022

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2022

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2022

CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2022

CSD Growth Trend by Segment 2017 - 2022

CSD Per Capita Consumption 1992 - 2022

CSD Regional Shares 2022

CSD Categories and Trends

Issues and Trends

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies by Volume 2022

Leading CSD Companies' Share of Volume 2017 and 2022

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Brands by Volume 2022

Leading Brands' Share of CSD Volume 2017 and 2022

Leading Cola Brands by Volume 2022

Leading Brands' Share of Cola Volume 2017 and 2022

Flavored CSD Categories by Volume 2022

CSD Volume: Flavored Segments vs. Cola 2017 and 2022

Regular and Diet CSD Volume 2022

Share of CSD Volume: Regular vs. Diet 2017 & 2022

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume 2022

Share of CSD Volume by Distribution Channel 2017 and 2022

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2022

Share of CSD Volume by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2017 and 2022

Branded and Private Label CSD Volume 2022

Share of CSD Volume: Branded vs. Private Label 2017 and 2022

Probiotic CSDs Estimated Wholesale Sales 2020 - 2027

Outlook and Future

Projected CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2012 - 2027

Projected Packaged and Fountain CSD Volume Shares 2022 and 2027

Projected Regular and Diet CSD Volume Shares 2022 and 2027

Projected CSD Volume by Flavor 2022 and 2027

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2022 - 2027

Projected CSD Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2022 and 2027

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2022 - 2027

Projected CSD Volume Share by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2022 and 2026

LEADING COMPANY PROFILES

Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Refresco Group N.V.

National Beverage Corporation

