U.S. Cellular Brings Fairness To Wireless

"Now is the time for us to elevate how we tell our story, to reinforce our values and highlight the customer experience we deliver that makes us unique," says Jay Spenchian, senior vice president of marketing for U.S. Cellular. "It's time to reintroduce ourselves to consumers and to give them unique and compelling reasons to choose and stay with U.S. Cellular."

U.S. Cellular is unveiling its brand evolution through its products and services communicated in a modern, vibrant tone. This includes launching new and improved pricing plans, a faster national network experience and bolder, integrated communications. The company's fairness message will come to life throughout the year and into 2020 with its marketing, retail, website, customer appreciation and local community events. Mass TV, print, radio and digital featuring fairness communications will run throughout the company's footprint.

Bringing Fairness to Customers

At U.S. Cellular, customers' needs are put at the center of the company's business practices. There are no hidden fees – which means no surprises on bills and customers know what to expect each month. With its industry-exclusive Payback plan, customers are eligible to get paid back $10 per month when they use less than 3GB of data per line. The company also works with its customers to do "fairness checks" to help provide them the best plan options and products.

Building a Fair Network

U.S. Cellular continues to invest in technology and make enhancements to its wireless network to create a faster, better data experience. The company is also making sure consumers in more rural areas aren't left out from getting access to the latest tech and fast data speeds by building its 5G network like it has in the past, starting in areas where other carriers are not.

Fairness in Communities

U.S. Cellular champions individuals and organizations that stand for fairness in the communities it serves. Its associates volunteer thousands of hours each year to give back, and the company has a long-standing financial commitment to support local events, groups and STEM education opportunities for youth.

"We will continue to introduce new and different ways that U.S. Cellular brings fairness to wireless," says Spenchian. "We know that fairness is subjective, so we aren't striving for perfection – rather, we're focused on doing the right thing to make a positive impact in our customers' lives and communities."

