U.S. Cellular reports first quarter 2018 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $942 million for the first quarter of 2018, versus $936 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $45 million and $0.52, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $26 million and $0.31, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"U.S. Cellular had a strong start to 2018 with positive results in customer satisfaction, revenue trends, network performance, cost reductions and profitability," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular president and CEO. "Our postpaid handset gross additions were up modestly year over year, and postpaid churn remained very low. Our total customer base increased year over year which, together with increased revenues from device protection plans, helped to offset service plan pricing pressure. We achieved growth in total operating revenues due to increased sales of both higher-priced devices and accessories.

"Our disciplined approach to promotional activity and our diligent focus on cost management resulted in an increase in profitability this quarter. We continue to manage our investments in network capacity to ensure the quality of our network provides an unmatched wireless experience for our customers and remains a competitive advantage. For the fourth time in a row, U.S. Cellular was ranked 'Highest Network Quality Performance among Wireless Cell Phone Users in the North Central Region' in J.D. Power's Wireless Network Quality Performance Study."

2018 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2018 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 1, 2018. Such forward‑looking statements should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from such estimated results.





2018 Estimated Results



Current (1)

Previous (Dollars in millions)







Total operating revenues $3,850-$4,050

Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA (2)(3) $625-$775

Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA (2) $765-$915

Unchanged Capital expenditures $500-$550

Unchanged

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 estimated results, actual results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2017. In providing 2018 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.















Actual Results







2018 Estimated

Results (1)



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018 (1)



Year Ended

December 31,

2017 (Dollars in millions)















Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$ 55

$ 15 Add back or deduct:

















Income tax expense (benefit)

N/A



22



(287) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $ 10-160

$ 77

$ (272) Add back:

















Interest expense

110



29



113

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

635



159



615 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 755-905

$ 265

$ 456 Add back or deduct:

















Loss on impairment of goodwill

–



–



370

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20



1



17

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

–



–



(1)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(10)



(7)



(22) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 765-915

$ 259

$ 820 Deduct:

















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

130



38



137

Interest and dividend income

10



4



8

Other, net

–



(1)



– Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (2)(3) $ 625-775

$ 218

$ 675



Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.



(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.



(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes.



(3) A reconciliation of Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) to Operating income (GAAP) for March 31, 2018, actual results can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

About U.S. Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.1 million connections in 22 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,900 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2018. At the end of the first quarter of 2018, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of U.S. Cellular. For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute U.S. Cellular's business strategy; uncertainties in U.S. Cellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by U.S. Cellular to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)





























As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2018 (1)

12/31/2017

9/30/2017



6/30/2017

3/31/2017 Retail Connections





























Postpaid































Total at end of period

4,481,000



4,518,000



4,513,000



4,478,000



4,455,000



Gross additions

129,000



177,000



191,000



174,000



146,000





Feature phones

5,000



5,000



7,000



7,000



7,000





Smartphones

91,000



128,000



132,000



116,000



88,000





Connected devices

33,000



44,000



52,000



51,000



51,000



Net additions (losses)

(37,000)



5,000



35,000



23,000



(27,000)





Feature phones

(15,000)



(15,000)



(15,000)



(15,000)



(19,000)





Smartphones

(1,000)



33,000



44,000



34,000



(9,000)





Connected devices

(21,000)



(13,000)



6,000



4,000



1,000



ARPU (2) $ 44.34

$ 44.12

$ 43.41

$ 44.60

$ 45.42



ABPU (Non-GAAP)(3) $ 57.10

$ 56.69

$ 54.71

$ 55.19

$ 55.82



ARPA (4) $ 118.22

$ 118.05

$ 116.36

$ 119.73

$ 121.88



ABPA (Non-GAAP)(5) $ 152.26

$ 151.68

$ 146.65

$ 148.15

$ 149.78



Churn rate (6)

1.23%



1.27%



1.16%



1.13%



1.29%





Handsets

0.97%



1.00%



0.96%



0.91%



1.08%





Connected devices

2.79%



2.84%



2.33%



2.35%



2.55%

Prepaid































Total at end of period

525,000



519,000



515,000



484,000



480,000



Gross additions

88,000



83,000



102,000



73,000



78,000



Net additions (losses)

6,000



4,000



31,000



3,000



(4,000)



ARPU (2) $ 31.78

$ 32.42

$ 33.12

$ 33.52

$ 33.66



Churn rate (6)

5.27%



5.09%



4.75%



4.93%



5.69% Total connections at end of period (7)

5,063,000



5,096,000



5,089,000



5,023,000



4,996,000 Market penetration at end of period





























Consolidated operating population

31,469,000



31,834,000



31,834,000



32,089,000



32,089,000

Consolidated operating penetration (8)

16%



16%



16%



16%



16% Capital expenditures (millions) $ 70

$ 213

$ 112

$ 84

$ 61 Total cell sites in service

6,473



6,460



6,436



6,421



6,417 Owned towers

4,099



4,080



4,051



4,044



4,041



(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.



(2) Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

▪ Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

▪ Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



(3) Average Billings Per User (ABPU) - non-GAAP metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues plus equipment installment plan billings by the average number of postpaid connections and by the number of months in the period. Refer to the end of this release for a reconciliation of this metric to its most comparable GAAP metric.



(4) Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



(5) Average Billings Per Account (ABPA) - non-GAAP metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues plus equipment installment plan billings by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. Refer to the end of this release for a reconciliation of this metric to its most comparable GAAP metric.



(6) Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



(7) Includes reseller and other connections.



(8) Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

















2018 vs. 2017















Increase Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (1)

2017 (Decrease) (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)













Operating revenues















Service $ 724

$ 746

(3)%

Equipment sales

218



190

14%



Total operating revenues

942



936

1%



















Operating expenses















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

179



175

2%

Cost of equipment sold

219



228

(4)%

Selling, general and administrative

326



339

(4)%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159



153

3%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1



4

(62)%

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(7)



(17)

61%



Total operating expenses

877



882

(1)%



















Operating income

65



54

21%



















Investment and other income (expense)















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38



33

16%

Interest and dividend income

4



3

32%

Interest expense

(29)



(28)

(3)%

Other, net

(1)



(1)

(22)%



Total investment and other income

12



7

69%



















Income before income taxes

77



61

27%

Income tax expense

22



33

(33)% Net income

55



28

97%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

10



2

>100% Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 45

$ 26

69%

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

85



85

- Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.52

$ 0.31

68%



















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

86



86

1% Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.52

$ 0.31

68%



(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (1)

2017 (Dollars in millions)









Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 55

$ 28

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities















Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159



153





Bad debts expense

19



24





Stock-based compensation expense

8



7





Deferred income taxes, net

15



1





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(38)



(33)





Distributions from unconsolidated entities

17



11





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1



4





(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(7)



(17)





Noncash interest

1



–

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations















Accounts receivable

69



26





Equipment installment plans receivable

(17)



(44)





Inventory

(2)



(3)





Accounts payable

(30)



(78)





Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(26)



(10)





Accrued taxes

5



22





Accrued interest

9



9





Other assets and liabilities

(50)



(39)







Net cash provided by operating activities

188



61



















Cash flows from investing activities











Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(76)



(88)

Cash paid for licenses

(1)



(3)

Cash received for investments

50



–

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

4



16







Net cash used in investing activities

(23)



(75)



















Cash flows from financing activities











Repayment of long-term debt

(5)



(3)

Common shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

2



3

Other financing activities

(4)



–







Net cash used in financing activities

(7)



–



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

158



(14)



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











Beginning of period

352



586

End of period $ 510

$ 572



(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)















ASSETS





















March 31,

December 31,





2018 (1)

2017 (Dollars in millions)









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 509

$ 352

Short-term investments

–



50

Accounts receivable

843



843

Inventory, net

141



138

Prepaid expenses

66



79

Other current assets

32



21



Total current assets

1,591



1,483















Assets held for sale

6



10















Licenses

2,231



2,223











Investments in unconsolidated entities

450



415















Property, plant and equipment, net

2,233



2,320















Other assets and deferred charges

537



390















Total assets $ 7,048

$ 6,841

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















March 31,

December 31,





2018 (1)

2017 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt $ 18

$ 18

Accounts payable

275



310

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

132



185

Accrued taxes

58



56

Accrued compensation

43



74

Other current liabilities

90



90



Total current liabilities

616



733















Deferred liabilities and credits











Deferred income tax liability, net

526



461

Other deferred liabilities and credits

359



337















Long-term debt, net

1,618



1,622















Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

11



1















Equity









U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity











Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share

88



88

Additional paid-in capital

1,560



1,552

Treasury shares

(116)



(120)

Retained earnings

2,375



2,157



Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity

3,907



3,677















Noncontrolling interests

11



10

















Total equity

3,918



3,687















Total liabilities and equity $ 7,048

$ 6,841



(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)











Free Cash Flow





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

2017 (Dollars in millions)









Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 188

$ 61 Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

76



88

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 112

$ (27)



(1) Management uses Free cash flow as a liquidity measure and it is defined as Cash flows from operating activities less Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

Postpaid ABPU and Postpaid ABPA

U.S. Cellular presents Postpaid ABPU and Postpaid ABPA to reflect the revenue shift from Service revenues to Equipment sales resulting from the increased adoption of equipment installment plans. Postpaid ABPU and Postpaid ABPA, as previously defined herein, are non-GAAP financial measures which U.S. Cellular believes are useful to investors and other users of its financial information in showing trends in both service and equipment sales revenues received from customers.

For the Quarter Ended

3/31/2018 (1)



12/31/2017



9/30/2017



6/30/2017



3/31/2017 (Dollars and connection counts in millions)



























Calculation of Postpaid ARPU



























Postpaid service revenues $ 598

$ 598

$ 586

$ 597

$ 608 Average number of postpaid connections

4.50



4.52



4.50



4.47



4.46 Number of months in period

3



3



3



3



3

Postpaid ARPU (GAAP metric) $ 44.34

$ 44.12

$ 43.41

$ 44.60

$ 45.42





























Calculation of Postpaid ABPU



























Postpaid service revenues $ 598

$ 598

$ 586

$ 597

$ 608 Equipment installment plan billings

172



170



152



142



139

Total billings to postpaid connections $ 770

$ 768

$ 738

$ 739

$ 747 Average number of postpaid connections

4.50



4.52



4.50



4.47



4.46 Number of months in period

3



3



3



3



3

Postpaid ABPU (Non-GAAP metric) $ 57.10

$ 56.69

$ 54.71

$ 55.19

$ 55.82





























Calculation of Postpaid ARPA



























Postpaid service revenues $ 598

$ 598

$ 586

$ 597

$ 608 Average number of postpaid accounts

1.69



1.69



1.68



1.66



1.66 Number of months in period

3



3



3



3



3

Postpaid ARPA (GAAP metric) $ 118.22

$ 118.05

$ 116.36

$ 119.73

$ 121.88





























Calculation of Postpaid ABPA



























Postpaid service revenues $ 598

$ 598

$ 586

$ 597

$ 608 Equipment installment plan billings

172



170



152



142



139

Total billings to postpaid accounts $ 770

$ 768

$ 738

$ 739

$ 747 Average number of postpaid accounts

1.69



1.69



1.68



1.66



1.66 Number of months in period

3



3



3



3



3

Postpaid ABPA (Non-GAAP metric) $ 152.26

$ 151.68

$ 146.65

$ 148.15

$ 149.78



(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.

